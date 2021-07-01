William Marion “Bill” Phillips passed away on June 24, 2021.

Services will be private.

He was the son of the late William Reese Phillips and Helen Rouse Phillips. He was born in Savannah, GA, on September 30, 1943. He graduated from Moultrie High School, and attended Georgia Military College. He served in the Georgia National Guard and was the owner of Phillips Concrete Services. He later worked for The Union Recorder. He grew up in Moultrie but had lived in Milledgeville for the last forty-eight years.

He is survived by two sons, William Michael “Mike” Phillips of Putnam County and Scott Ted Phillips (Amy) of Aiken, SC; grandchildren, William Michael Phillips, Jr. (Ashley) of Blairsville, Jessica LeAnn Phillips of Ft. Valley, and Zachary Scott Phillips of Lake Oconee; three great-grandchildren, Logan Chase Phillips and Levi Austin Phillips, and Xavier Lee Robins.

The family would like to thank the staff of Chaplinwood Nursing Home for their good care during the last two and one-half years of Bill’s life.