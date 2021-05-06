What’s a Harbor Freight?

It’s “like a Hobby Lobby for men,” according to one Baldwin Bulletin Facebook commenter, or “a working man’s toy store,” according to another.

These were a few of the descriptions of Milledgeville’s newest big-box store – Harbor Freight Tools – which currently is under construction inside of the old northside Piggly Wiggly parcel, located next to Cititrends and in the North Columbia Street shopping center near Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. The actual company, meanwhile, describes itself as a place “to provide working people with great quality tools at the lowest prices,” according to its website.

The Milledgeville Harbor Freight will be the fourth in middle Georgia, joining the one in Dublin, the one in Warner Robins, as well as the one on the Eisenhower Parkway in

Macon. The California-based company began as a mail-order business in the late 1970 and now operates more than 1,100 stores, including roughly three dozen in Georgia.

The large majority of the opinions and descriptions of Harbor Freight on The Baldwin Bulletin’s Facebook page were positive, while there were a few negatives ones sprinkled in. Here are the comments, in order that they were posted:

• “Garbage tools”

• “Somewhere to find a tool to do most jobs, might not last 100 jobs but will get you by. Cant wait for it to open up.”

• “One of my favorite stores! Well worth the drive to either Madison or Macon, can’t wait to have one right here in town! For everyone saying crap tools, learn how to use them correctly, you can also take broken tools back for a brand new one, no questions asked.”

• “Like a hobby lobby for men”

• “Discount tool store”

• “Thankfully they have a good return policy. We have had to return several tools because of poor quality.”

• “Love a Harbor Freight, as with anywhere there are some things that aren’t great and other thing’s that are. My husband is a mechanic and has bought several things from there for the price been satisfied. This store will be a great addition to Baldwin County I craft and have bought drills, sanders, other small tools.”

• “I would describe Harbor Freight as a working man’s toy store”

• “ONLY place to buy tools. Places like (O’Reilly) and advance are only good for auto parts which is the reason why they allow you to rent (their) tools for free”

• “My sons love it”

• “Everything we’ve bought from Harbor Freight has worked good.”

• “Love Harbor Freight!!”

• “My happy place”

• “My husband loves this store. Pretty much has any tool you want and it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg”

• “Big Lots of tools”

• “Seller of cheap sorry tools”