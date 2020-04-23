Reporting social distancing tricky

Whether its Facebook Live or Instagram Live, some people around Milledgeville-Baldwin County have reported seeing large gatherings of people on their social media feeds, sometimes late into the night.

The problem, however, is that no one is thinking to call 911. Scott Deason, patrol major with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, said that deputies can’t enforce social distancing violations if they don’t know that they’re happening.

“If we do see or hear about something, we will try to persuade those who are gathering to break it up civilly,” he said. “We aren’t really interested in citations or arrests or causing anyone financial hardship.”

To date, the BCSO has yet to issue any social distancing-related citations or make any social distancing arrests. The Milledgeville Police Department handled one, which occurred after a “man with mental health challenges” began telling customers inside of Walmart that he was COVID-19 positive. That man later was arrested by the Milledgeville Police Department and charged with reckless conduct, which is the statute that’s being used as a catch-all during the pandemic.

Calling out social distancing, or a lack thereof, can lead to problems. One local woman recently received death threats on Facebook Messenger after calling out a “large gathering at a funeral” on Meriwether Road, according to an incident report. According to an incident report, “(the woman) reported a large gathering at a funeral that was in violation of the social distancing requirements…(The woman) said that after the gathering was not broken up by police, she took a video and posted it on Facebook. (The woman stated she received a threatening message on Facebook Messenger today.”

The video posted by the woman showed a large congregation of cars parked along the cemetery on Stewart Drive, located off of Meriwether Road. The video did not show a church, however.

The message begins with “you stupid low life (expletitive) (expletive) right the state patrol didn’t do (expletive) when you call (expletive) and aint gonna do (expletive) the next time you lowlife (expletive). I hope you get killed ASAP (expletive).” The message ultimately culminates with “It’s black power. (Expletive) ya’ll crackers (expletive). All y’all need to be dead ASAP…”

In between, the message states that “we own meriwether rd STUPID (expetive). We got the power (expletive) that’s y we made the state patrol leave (expletive). We got a surprise for you (expletetive). Ima sho you (expletive) something for trying to break up our family at a (expletive) time (expletive).”

The message “showed that it was sent by a Melvin Tompkins,” according to an incident report, which added that “the deputy was unable to locate any history on that name in our database” and that “Melvin deleted his Facebook.” By earlier this week, however, a man named “Melvin Tompkins” was back on Facebook and once again calling out the woman, in no uncertain terms.