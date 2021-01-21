Public school enrollment remains mostly “remote”

The Baldwin County School District recently began its second semester with 2,403 “in-person” students and 2,578 “remote” students, according to data released by the district.

This marked an increase of more than 800 in-person students, in terms of enrollment numbers to begin the school year in August. At that time, the school district recorded 3,421 remote students and 1,560 in-person students.

Some school districts around Georgia, including several large ones around metro Atlanta, began the second semester online and still haven’t resumed in-person classes. Atlanta Public Schools, for example, is not expected to resume in-person learning until Jan. 25, but not without protests from various teachers and teachers groups.

To its credit, the Baldwin County School District hasn’t been forced to temporarily close any of its schools due to any COVID-19 outbreaks, which has been an issue for some school systems around middle Georgia and the rest of the state.