One drowned, one missing from incident on Lake Sinclair

On Jan. 25, one male drowned and one male went missing in Lake Sinclair.

Around 4:30 p.m, an elderly man was fishing with friends near Twin Bridges Marina in Putnam County.

“It is believed at this time, but not confirmed, that he had a medical episode,” stated Sgt. Bubba Stanford with DNR.

According Stanford, the man stood up and grabbed his chest when he fell into the water. Within 20-30 minutes the Putnam County Fire Department recovered the body on the shoreline in fairly shallow water and he was pronounced dead by the Putnam County coroner.

Around 8:30 p.m, there was a fishing boat occupied by Joseph Roberson and Reba Cherry Roberson traveling near Airport Island close to the Sinclair dam. The boat began to take in water and Reba Roberson, contacted 911 to inform police they were taking on water. They were putting on lifejackets to attempt to swim but wind, deep water and cold temperatures were working against them.

Milledgeville Fire Department and Baldwin Fire Department arrived on scene to assist in rescue boats. They recovered Reba Roberson unconscious from extreme hypothermia. Reba Roberson is currently in the hospital recovering and being treated for extreme hypothermia.

Joseph Roberson, 71, is still missing at this time. DNR is on scene with Milledgeville Fire Department using side scan sonar and other search techniques to locate the missing male. They are also using their Pontoon boats, ROV, and sector scan to continue search efforts.