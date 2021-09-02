Obituaries • Sept. 2, 2021

Jasper Lon Colson, 88, passed away Aug. 27, 2021. He is survived by his son, Jasper Keith (Margaret) Colson; his daughter, Elaine (Alvin) Simpson; his grandson, Jasper Benjamin (Lauren) Colson; his granddaughter, Brooke (Jonathan) Roberts; his great-granddaughters Haley and Molly Colson; his great-grandsons, Benjamin Roberts and Jasper Briggs Colson; his sisters, Sylvia Colson Pannell and Hilda Colson (Henry) Meyer as well as Dan, Anna, Clayton, Caroline and Ellie McIldoon; William Dempsey and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Dorothy Jean "Dot" Engelauf, 87, of Eatonton, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Rhonda (and husband Kenneth) Allen of Jacksonville FL, her son Rob (and wife Helena) Engelauf of Eatonton GA , her grandchildren Robert John and Richard Evan Engelauf of Macon, Ga, many “honorary” grandkids, her sister-in-law Sue (and husband Bob) of Dayton, Ohio, many loved nieces and nephews, friends and her loving dog Sammy.

Ida Freeman, 62, of Milledgeville, Georgia entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Lewis “Hot” Hartwell Jr., 76 of Milledgeville, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, one daughter, Angie (Floyd) Shelton, six sisters, Theodora Trawick, Evelyn (Bennie) Huff and Carolyn Hartwell all of Milledgeville, Georgia, Mildred Pitt, Piscataway, New Jersey, Angela Holmes of Radcliff, Kentucky, Patricia (Troy) Howell of Macon, Georgia, three brothers, Alginett Hurt of Warner Robins, Georgia, Chester Hurt of Milledgeville, Georgia, and Leon Mitchell of Eatonton, Georgia, beloved aunt, Lizzie Mae Reeves of Milledgeville, Georgia, devoted friend, Patricia Allen and a host of nieces, nephews and other family survive him.

Louise Johnson, 97, of Milledgeville, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Lucious Justice, of Milledgeville, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Mr. Justice is survived by his wife Mrs. Anna Justice; his children, other relatives and friends.

Chris Mark Meeks, 61, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Survivors include two sons Chad Meeks (Megan) of Milledgeville, Hunter Meeks of Gordon, a daughter Tara Allen (David) of Sandersville, his former wife Sheri Meeks of Gordon, two sisters Sherri Zant (Ron) of Milledgeville and Julie Ewers (Harold) of Eatonton, two brothers David Rogers (Elizabeth) of Covington and Ben Pennington (Angel) of Dallas, TX, six grandchildren Sydney, Mikayla, Trevor, Noah, Payton and Austin.

Betty Jean Collins Sanders, 81, of Milledgeville, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. Betty Jean is survived by her husband, Willie Lee Sanders of Milledgeville ; her daughter, Darenda (& John) Veal ; her son, Darrell Leon Sanders, Sr. ; her grandchildren, Darrell Leon Sanders, Jr. and John Heyward Sanders ; and her great grandchildren, Damien, Lillith, and Oliver.

Slettie Sanford, 91 of Milledgeville, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Hugh Oscar Walton, 71, of Gray, and formerly of Sparta, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021. Hugh is survived by his wife of 47 years, Candy Walton of Gray (formerly of Sparta) ; his son, Oscar Walton of Gray ; his daughter, Tami (& Nathan) Cohn of Richmond, TX ; his grandchildren, Haylie and Hollie Walton, both of Gray, and Grayson and Colton Cohn, both of Richmond, TX ; his siblings, Mary Brooks Warren (& Brick) of Indianapolis, IN, Jimmy Walton (& Nancy) of Milledgeville, and Tonya Thurman (& Tom) of Sparta ; and a brother-in-law, Russell C. Poss, II.

Patricia “Pat” Edwards Wilkes, 61 of Demorest, went to passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. Surviving are her husband, Darren Wilkes of Demorest; daughters and sons-in-law, Polly “Acie” Serpa (Dusty) of Nicholson and Sara Lee (David) of Cornelia; children by choice, Noah Clay Wilkes (Ashley), Philip John Wilkes (Chelsea) of Mt. Airy and Makaela Roberts (Joey) of Tallulah Falls; grandchildren, Gunner, Carter, Ryker, Justin, Lawson, Kin and Hunter.

Samuel J. Williams, 69, of Milledgeville, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. He leaves to mourn his passing, two loving siblings, Joan W. (Nathaniel) Dickerson of Albany, Georgia and Joseph (Vicky) Williams of Milledgeville, Georgia, one aunt Phyllis King of Milledgeville, Georgia and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bobby Ralph Wood Sr., 85, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. Survivors include, two sons, Gator Wood (Melanie) and Bobby Ralph Wood, Jr., two daughters, Dianne Sibley, Sheila Wood, a special daughter-in-law Heather Wood all of Milledgeville, a brother Roy Wood, grandchildren: Mitch Pevey (Toni), Michael Pevey (Brittany), Bret Sibley, Alicia Sibley, Jessica McDade (Steve), great grandchildren Hunter Pevey, Harlee Pevey, Jase Pevey, Mason Pevey, Landon Pevey, Aiyden Pevey, Rebekah McDade, Samuel McDade, Dallis Sibley, Wesley Sibley, Savanna Hope Sibley.