Obituaries • July 1, 2021

Katherine Barber, 87, of Milledgeville, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. She is survived by her loving family and friends.

Robert L. “Buddy” Bridges Jr., 91, passed away June 27, 2021. Survivors are his wife of 70 years, Sybil Hatfield Bridges, daughter, Iris Bridges McRee (David) of Milledgeville, granddaughter Sydney McRee Solomon (Peter) of Macon, beloved grandpuppy, Millie, and several nieces and nephews.

Diane Hall, 60, of Milledgeville, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She is survived by her loving family and friends.

Isabell Hall, of Milledgeville, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021. She is survived by her loving family and friends.

Robert “Chic” Arthur Hennings, 99, passed away June 27, 2021. He is survived by his children Teresa Hennings, Nicolette (Michael Paulk) Hennings, Steve B. Hennings, and Monica Hennings; grandchildren Stephanie (Jeff) Bivins, Steve A. Hennings, Michael (Emily Thornton) Naughtin; and great-granddaughters Frances and Josie. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy Thomas of Delhi, Iowa, and brother-in-law Robert Goodman and sister-in-law Ramona Hennings, both of Dubuque, Iowa.

Ernest Lamar Manson, 77, of Dublin, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021.

Annie Monroe, of Milledgeville, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She is survived by her loving family and friends.

Edward K. Mumm Jr., 90, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. Survivors include his sisters Evelyn McMillian and Marilyn Hoops (Merle), a daughter Susan Fussell (Sam) and grandsons Robert Atkins, Jason Atkins (Dawn), and five great grandchildren, sons Randy Mumm (Cheryl) and James Mumm (Linda).

Charles Dwight Mason Sr., 82, of Blairsville, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Survivors include his children, Charles D. Mason, Jr. (Angie), Sharon Denise Mason-Mayfield (Rodney), Clayton Dwayne Mason, and Tammy Newsome; brother, Blake Mason (Jennie); 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; 2 special nieces, Linda Lingerfelt and Connie Samples; several nieces and nephews also survive.

William Marion “Bill” Phillips, 77, of Milledgeville, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Bill is survived by two sons, William Michael “Mike” Phillips of Putnam County and Scott Ted Phillips (& Amy) of Aiken, SC ; his grandchildren, William Michael Phillips, Jr. (& Ashley) of Blairsville, Jessica LeAnn Phillips of Ft. Valley, and Zachary Scott Phillips of Lake Oconee ; and his great grandchildren, Logan Chase Phillips, Levi Austin Phillips, and Xavier Lee Robins.

Savannah Scott, 13, of Milledgeville, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Joe B. Taylor Sr., of Sparta, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He is survived by his loving family and friends.

Jerry Pressley Wolfe, 80, passed away on June 28, 2021. He is survived by sons, Mike Wolfe (Tori); Edwin Wolfe (Diane); grandchildren, Drew Holder, Lindsey Wingard, Daniel Wolfe, Noah Wolfe; great grandchildren, Trent, Dawson, Peyton, Raeley; and sister, Virginia Flury.

Samantha Smith Young, 32, passed away. Survivors include her husband, Kayne Young; children, Krystal Young, Kiercey Young and Kaycen Young; parents, Dennis Smith of Melbourne, FL and Judy Whittamore Toenes of Florida; sisters, Becky Smith and Melissa Smith of Sebastion, FL; brother, Jeffrey Bowman of Palm Bay; grandparents, Frank and JoAnn Smith Summerlin of Zolfo Springs, FL.