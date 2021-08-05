Obituaries • Aug. 5, 2021

Robert Allen “Bob” Binkley, 61, of Milledgeville, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Survivors include: his wife, Cynthia Binkley of Milledgeville; his mother, Barbara Binkley of Tuscon, AZ; his step-son, Benny Jones of Chicago, IL; and his sister, Cindy King of Tuscon, AZ.

Alonzo Gary Burney, 56, of Milledgeville, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Lonnie is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, mother; Brothers, Charles Burney, Jr., Clarence Burney, Sr., Reginald (Nikki) Burney; one sister, Dorothy (Daryll) Wilson, sister in laws, a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends who all cherish his memory.

John “Mark” Cox, 60, passed away on July 29, 2021. He is survived by his companion of 35 years, Debra Taylor; brothers, Todd Cox (Judy) of Oklahoma; Pat Cox (Lois) of South Carolina; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.

Gregory Alan Hill, 58, of Milledgeville, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. He is survived by his loving family and friends.

Randy Hogan, of Milledgeville, passed away July 30, 2021. He is survived by his loving family and friends.

Kimberly Ann “Kim” Wallis Hobby, 59, of Milledgeville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, after having complications with COVID and pneumonia. Kim is survived by her husband, James Hobby of Milledgeville, GA; her son, Marcus Wallis of Macon, GA; her daughters, Jessica Helms and Jamie Smith, both of Milledgeville, GA; her brother, Ted Wallis of Wichita, KS; her sisters, Annette Knox (Jim) and Susan Fosta (Craig), both of Wichita, KS; her brother, Michael Wallis of Wichita, KS.

Tennielle Lee Johnson, 63, of Tennille, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021. He is survived by his loving family and friends.

Aron Reaves Jr., 63, of Milledgeville, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. He is survived by his loving family and friends.

Robert Bruce Reed Jr., 61, passed away on July 30, 2021. Survivors include his brother, Kevin Reed (Tammy) of Milledgeville; 2 nieces, Nicole Reed and Angel Reed; a nephew, Shawn Reed; uncles, Henry Scott and Curtis Scott; a number of other relatives also survive.

Kevin Ernest Torrance, 59, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021. Survivors include two sons, Nicholas Torrance of Denver, CO and Christopher Torrance of Boise, ID, his daughter Elizabeth Torrance of New York, NY, a brother David Torrance (Lora) of Franklin, OH.

Rev. James Richard Wagner, 89, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Survivors include his daughter Ruth Ann Holt (Bill) of Juliette, his son James Richard “Rick” Wagner (Elizabeth) of Savannah, two grandchildren Holly Stickler (Lucus) and Christopher Holt (Haley), two great grandchildren Aubrey and Trace.

Lionel A. “Sam” Watson, 94, passed away July 28, 2021. Survivors include his son, James H. Watson and wife, Betsy, of Peachtree City; grandsons, Justin Watson of Marietta, Zachary Watson of Lithonia and Ethan Watson of Denver, CO.

Robbie D. Wheeler, 88, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021. Survivors include a son Kevin H. Wheeler of Treasure Island, FL, Kyle Wheeler of Milledgeville, and a daughter Theresa Wheeler of Mitchell, South Dakota, five grandchildren Jada Wheeler, Janice Corby, Justin Wheeler, Isabel Reyes and Issac Mathis.

Herbert Pierce “Bert” Williams, 52, passed away on Aug. 2, 2021. Survivors include his wife, Cathy Coffman Williams; sons, Parker Williams and Zach Williams all of Milledgeville; his parents, Pete and Cathy Williams of Augusta and his brother, Brian Williams and wife Jenny Snead of Miami, FL; a number of other relatives also survive.