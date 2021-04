Obituaries • April 8, 2021

• Ricky Lynn Arp, 58, passed away on Tuesday, March 30. Moores Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Claudia Mae Arp (mother), Sherri Mason Arp (wife), Emily Arp (daughter), Nathan Arp (son), Phil Arp (brother) and Andy Arp (brother).

• Alvin Beckom, 79, passed away on Thursday, April 1. Slater’s Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Jerry Beckom (wife)

• Hilda Marie Bolston, 95, passed away on Wednesday, March 31. Slater’s Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Lucille Smith (daughter), Bernice Daniels (daughter), Johnny Bolston (son) and Little Sang Bolston (son).

• Doris Hogan Cain, 91, passed away on Saturday, April 3. Slater’s Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

• John Chaklos, Jr., 80, passed away on Friday, April 2. Williams Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. The service is slated for Saturday, May 8 at 1 p.m. at his former personal residence. Immediate survivors are Bru Turner (son), Virginia Chaklos (sister), Margie Huntzinger (sister) and Alice Morris (sister).

• James Fredrick “Jimmy” Evans, 82, passed away on Tuesday, April 6. Williams Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. Visitation is slated for Sunday, April 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Williams and the funeral Monday, April 12 at 4 p.m. at Williams. Immediate survivors are Jae Evans (son) and Andy Evans (son).

• Leroy Joseph Oltremari, Jr., 84, passed away on Saturday April 3. Williams Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. A celebration of life service is slated for Sunday, April 11 at 2 p.m. at the Eatonton Seventh Day Adventist Church. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Immediate survivors are Vanessa Ball (daughter), Troy Otremari (son) and Lee Michael Levio Oltremari (son).

• Jerold “Jerry” Roman, 72, passed away on Sunday, April 4. Williams Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. Visitation is slated for Monday, April 12 at 1 p.m. at Williams, with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Immediate survivors are Lorine Sheffield Roman (wife), Todd Roman (son), Laura Jacobs (stepdaughter), Wendy Morrison (stepdaughter), Steve Roman (brother), Mike Roman (brother) and Buster Roman (brother).

• Thomas Dwight Sanford, 83, passed away on Wednesday, March 31. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

• Tracy Lynn Tyler, 45, passed away on Wednesday, March 31. Moores Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Mary Cleveland (mother), Aaron Maddox (son) and Fred Davis (partner).