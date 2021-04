Obituaries • April 22, 2021

• Eugene Cheathem, 67, passed away on Thursday, April 15. Peoples Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. The service is slated for Saturday, April 24 at noon at Pine Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Immediate survivors are Deborah Ingram-Cheathem (wife), Thewanis Kahil Cheathem (son), Shernandize Jerod Cheathem (son) and Peggy Willis (sister).

• Clara “Evelyn” Lester Dean, 83, passed away on Saturday, April 17. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Kenneth Wilson (son), Stephen Wilson (son) and Michael Wilkins (son).

• Darlene Victoria Blaine Jackson, 82, passed away on Thursday, April 14. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Pam Hood (daughter), Timothy Brian “Timbo” Jackson (son) and Anthony Jackson (son).

• Juliane Gruber Nussberger, 95, passed away on Friday, April 16. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Linda Nussberger (daughter) Julia Gutkowski (daughter), Jean Peterson (daughter), George Nussberger (son) and John Nussberger (son).

• Latrice Trawick, 49, passed away. Slater’s Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. The service is slated for Monday, May 3 at 11 a.m. at Austin Memorial Gardens. Immediate survivors are Keijuan Trawick (son), Demarcus Jeremiah Reed (son), Jabori Journey Trawick (son), Tangy Trawick (sister), Santosha Trawick (sister), Tonia Trawick (sister), Michelle Trawick (sister), Tammy Hartwell (sister), Gwendolyn Simpson (sister), Kizzi Trawick (sister), Eric Crayton (brother), Travis Chambers (brother) and Timothy Trawick (brother).