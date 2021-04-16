Obituaries • April 15, 2021

• Agnes Elizabeth Austin-Evans, 84, passed away on Thursday, April 8. Peoples Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

• Mary Marie Boyer, 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 7. Slater’s Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Claudia Lango (daughter) and Mary Joyce Boyer (daughter).

• Carol Eady Clayton, 83, passed away on Monday, April 12. Moores Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. The service is slated for Thursday, April 15 at 2 p.m. at Irwinton Baptist Church, while visitation will begin one hour prior to the funeral. Immediate survivors are Cristen Carter (daughter), Cliff Clayton (brother), Chris Clayton (brother), Angela Vinson (sister) and Charles Eady (brother).

• Eugene Patrick Donovan, Sr., 88, passed away on Sunday, April 11. Williams Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. The funeral is slated for Friday, April 16 at 4 p.m. at Williams, while visitation will begin one hour prior to the funeral. Immediate survivors are Gene Dovonvan, Jr. (son), Joseph Donovan (son), Patrick Donovan (son), Rosemary Marmorale (sister), Jimmy Donovan (brother), Michael Donovan (brother) and Tom Donovan (brother).

• Byron L. Farmer, 80, passed away on Wednesday, April 7. Moores Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Neline Josey Farmer (wife), Melissa Chrismer (daughter), Jeff Farmer (son), Dwayne Watkins-Farmer (son) and Mary Millican (sister).

• Jarrell Cleveland Lester, 84, passed away on Friday, April 9. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Evelyn Sutton Lester (wife), Connie Reed (daughter), Sheila Williams (daughter), Judy Nelson (daughter), Ann Dial (daughter), Dennis Williams (son), Cleve Lester (son) and Mary Williams (son).

• Pauline “Polly” Baisden Morrison, 88, passed away on Tuesday, April 6. Moores Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Jane Morrison Sheppard (daughter) and Helen Morrison Pope (daughter).

• Ann Sapp Pyle, 87, passed away on Thursday, April 8. Moores Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Carl Pyle (husband), Tali Sapp Huff (daughter), Terri Sapp Elliott (daughter), Timothy John Sapp (son), Wesley Huff (son) Betty Little (sister) and Bill Stevens (brother).

• Billy Jo Reddick, 52, passed away on Sunday, April 11. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Billy Dan Reddick (father), Jennifer Johnson (daughter), Ricky Johnson (son), Cecil Hall (brother) and Jamie Atchison (brother).

• Brian Sanford, 39, passed away on Saturday, April 10. Slater’s Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

• Betty Lois Wilcher Smith, 82, passed away on Thursday, April 8. Moores Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Traci Lewis (daughter) and Ricky Smith (son).

• Cora West, 88, passed away on Friday, April 9. Slater’s Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. The graveside service is slated for Friday, April 16 at 11 a.m. at Memory Hill Cemetery.

• Jeffrey Paul “Jeff” West, 43, passed away on Thursday, April 8. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Faye Morrison West (mother), William West (father), Jennifer Nakasato (sister) and Drew West (brother).