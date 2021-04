Obituaries • April 1, 2021

• Pearl Logue Allen, 97, passed away on Sunday, March 28. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Patsy Scoville (daughter), Kathy Rhodes (daughter), Wayne Allen (son), Layne Allen (son) and Randy Allen (son).

• Shirley Ann Hardie Black, 65, passed away on Sunday, March 28. Williams Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. The funeral is slated for Friday April 2 at 3 p.m. at the Temple of Praise in Sandersville. Immediate survivors are Mashea Nobles (daughter), Tracy Henry (daughter), Bradley Megahee (son), Elizabeth Scarbough (sister) and Margaret Stone (sister).

• James Ellis Coxwell, 82, passed away on Monday, March 29. Williams Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. The funeral is slated for Thursday, April 1 at 2 p.m. at Williams, with visitation during the hour preceding the funeral. Immediate survivors are Janis Croft (daughter), Andrew Coxwell (son) and Cynthia Coxwell (daughter).

• Bobbie Lora Dailey passed away on Wednesday, March 24. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Lora Mildred Pounds (mother) Jason Dailey (son), Dianne Leggett (sister) and Reggie Garner (brother).

• Ruth Dennis, 64, passed away on Friday, March 26. Peoples Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Alfreda Hurt-Dennis (mother), Boisy Lance Gray (lifelong companion), Temeshia Dennis (daughter), Tiffany Mason (daughter), Rodriguez Allen (son), Ella Hooks (sister), Wyalene Holsey (sister), Tracey Ellington (sister), Thornton Dennis, Jr. (brother), Willie Frank Dennis (brother), Rufus Dennis (brother) and Anthony Dennis (brother).

• Donald LeRoy Perkins, 72, passed away on Tuesday, March 23. Moores Funeral Home had charge for arrangements. Immediate survivors are Linda Lee Perkins (wife), Jessica Henderson (daughter), Richard Perkins (son) and Sandra Ray (sister).

• Raylene Hitchcock Poole, 70, passed away on Sunda, March 28. Moores Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Randy Poole (husband) and Allison Gatlin (daughter).

• Carolyn Thomas, 97, passed away on Friday, March 26. Slater’s Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. The graveside service is slated for Friday, April 2 at Memory Hill Cemetery.

• Theresa Katherine Risi Woodall, 85, passed away on Saturday, March 20. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Cheryl Paradise (daughter), Karen Raulerson (daughter) and Angie Ramage (daughter).