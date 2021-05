Obituaries

• Larry Bernard Bonner, 72, passed away on Saturday, May 1. Slater’s Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. The graveside service is slated for Saturday, May 8 at 11 a.m. at Scenic Memorial Gardens. Immediate survivors are Juanita Bonner (wife).

• Sidney Jack Callaway, 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 28. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Martha Smith Callaway (wife), Sydney “Sissy” Callaway (daughter), Donna Harrison Bramlett (stepdaughter), David L. Harrison, Jr. (stepson), Clinton Guy Harrison (stepson) and Bobby Callaway (brother).

• Timothy Collins, 74, passed away on Tuesday, May 4. Peoples Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

• Gloriasteine Fogg, 77, passed away on Thursday, April 29. Peoples Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

• Chester Lanier Gunby, 80, passed away on Thursday, April 29. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Glee Dickey Gunby (wife), Joy Young (daughter) and Ginger Gunby (daughter).

• William Flem “Billy” Hamilton, 90, passed away on Wednesday, April 28. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Dena Hamilton Carruth (daughter), Margaret Thornton (sister) and James Roy Hamilton (brother).

• Kevin Hill, 53, passed away on Tuesday, May 4. Slater’s Funeral Home has charge of arr angements. Immediate survivors are Sandra Hill (wife).

• Jeanna Baugh Montgomery, 60, passed away on Wednesday, April 28. Moores Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Mark Montgomery (husband), Jessica Elliott (daughter), Justin Montgomery (son), Bonnie Parry (sister), Karen Baugh (sister) and Greg Baugh (brother).

• Mary Alice Clark Smith, 82, passed away on Wednesday, April 28. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Guy Hampton Smith (husband), Malecia Savage (daughter) and Vicky Cox (daughter).

• William R. “Bill” Stillwell, Jr., 91, passed away on Monday, May 3. Williams Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. The service is slated for Thursday, May 6 at 11 a.m. at Williams. Immediate survivors re Shirley Reeves Stillwell (wife) and Jean Reid (sister).

• Lucius Walker, 103, passed away on Thursday, April 29. Peoples Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

• Carlton Williams, 75, passed away on Saturday, May 1. Slater’s Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. The service is slated for Friday, May 7 at 2 p.m. on the front lawn of Coopers Hill Baptist. Immediate survivors are Nettie Williams (wife).