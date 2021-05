Obituaries

• Lillian Copeland, 75, passed away on Tuesday, May 18. Slater’s Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

• Betty Jean Ham Corbin, 84, passed away on Sunday, May 23. Moores Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Glenda C. Fulford (daughter), Regina Corbin (daughter), Caroldene C. Wood (daughter), Zimmy R. Knowles (daughter), Doris Gilder (sister) and Elizabeth Hunnicutt (sister).

• William Jordan Flury, 81, passed away on Tuesday, May 18. Moores Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Chris Flury (wife), Stacey Flury (sister), Kenneth Lee Flury (son), Gregory Alan Flury (son), Joy Goodwin (sister) and Julius Flury (brother).

• Willie Hill, III, 70, passed away on Friday, May 21. Slater’s Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. The graveside service is slated for Friday, May 28 at 11 a.m. at the David B. Hill Family Cemetery.

• Ralph Sanford, 63, passed away on Wednesday, May 19. Slater’s Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. The funeral service is slated for Thursday, May 27 at noon at Slater’s.

• Forest Dale Trease, 26, passed away on Sunday, May 23. Williams Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. Visitation is slated from Wednesday, June 2 from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. at Williams. Immediate survivors are Kandis Sawyer (mother), Mark Mounger (father), Kamden Trease (son), Ronda Beddow (grandmother) and Jerry Reese (grandfather).

• James Walls, 72, passed away on Saturday, May 22. Slater’s Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. The graveside service is slated for Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m. at the Walls family Cemetery.

• Lucille Parks Wilson, 76, passed away on Sunday, May 23. Slater’s Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. The graveside service is slated for Saturday, May 29 at 2 p.m.