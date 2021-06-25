Obituaries

Steven Craig Allison, 65, passed away June 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Paula Patton Allison; his children Carla Dabbs (Neal) of Milledgeville, Haley Fordham (Andy) of Eatonton, stepdaughter Amber James (Josh) of Eatonton, stepson William Sharpton (Keith) of North Carolina; his 7 grandchildren, Raina Collins, Brooklyn Collins, Camryn Fordham, Leland Fordham, Landon James, Samantha James, and Jessica James; his niece and nephew; and his beloved dog and best friend, Hank.

William Eugene “Bill” Brady Sr., 71, passed away on June 22, 2021. Mr. Brady is survived by his wife, Latrell Rowell Brady; son, Billy Brady, Jr. (Lisa); daughter, Veronica Deanna Brady; 13 Grandchildren; 3 Great Grandchildren; sister, Linda Briggs; and best friend, Rick Nables (Beverly).

Leroy Butts Sr., 79, of Milledgeville, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021.

John H. Cooksey, 76, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. Survivors include his wife Catherine Cooksey of Milledgeville, a son John “Del” Cooksey (Provi) of Albuquerque, NM, a brother Harvey Bates of Eatonton, and a grandson Austin Cooksey.

Alma Chapple, of Milledgeville, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Pamela Johnson McCullough, 53, passed away on June 16, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Jeff McCullough of Milledgeville; daughter, LeAnn Webber of Wisconsin; sons, James Purvis of Colorado Springs and Hayden McCullough of LaGrange.

John Truman Nixon, 32, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021. Survivors include his mother Michelle Prather Nixon of Spring Hill, FL, two sisters Alicia Nixon of Spring Hill, FL and Amanda Nixon of Haddock, an uncle Ken Prather from Canby, MO, two aunts Susan Prather of Florida and Nancy Abarca-Ruiz of Gainesville, GA, and his beloved special niece Raylie Dixon.

Mary Jeane Patterson, age 74, of Milledgeville, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. She is survived by her sister, Evelyn McClure of Milledgeville; and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Wade Hampton Reese, 75, passed away on June 13, 2021. He was a veteran of the United States Army and had retired as a motor-coach driver.

Charles Gordon “Chuck” Reynolds, 63, of Sparta, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021. Chuck is survived by his sisters, Nancy Reynolds Walton (& Jimmy) of Milledgeville and Lynn Combs Wolfe (& Dale) of Milledgeville; and his nephews, Glenn Johnson (& Christi) and Jamie Johnson (& Jill).

Charlie Washington, 78, of Milledgeville, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. Charlie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Alice Reese Washington of Milledgeville; his children, Jacquelyn Q. Freeman Ingram of Detroit, MI, Roshanna D. Laws (& husband Grant) of Norcross GA, and Charles Washington of Atlanta; his grandchildren, Latriece K. Freeman, Mario K. Freeman, and Jessica Ingram; his sisters, Virginia Jones, Daisy Whittle, and Mary (& husband James) Kelly; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Azzie McClure Yarbrough, of Milledgeville, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021