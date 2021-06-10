Obituaries

• Angela Michelle Holly, 47, passed away Wednesday, June 2. Angela is survived by her daughter, Holly Fulford; her mother, Glenda Fulford; two half-sisters, Tabatha Taylor and Krissie Harvey; her step-mother, Sherrie Holly; her step-brother, John Fulford; her step-sisters, Timmy Raley, Tammy Bell and Tina Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives also survive.

• “Hal” Harold Leonard Knowles, 54, passed away Monday, June 7. Survivors include his children Lindsey Knowles and Carson Knowles, his mother Jackie S. Knowles, two sisters Lisa Tooman (Don) and Teresa Ellis (Mark), two nieces Wendy Alford and Amy Whatley and his faithful beloved dog Ollie, five great nieces and nephews and two great-great nieces.

• Lucille Roberta Mayo, 95, passed away on Wednesday, June 2. She is survived by one sister, Mrs. Helen Andrews Ward, and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

• Frank Philmore Mazure Jr., 76, passed away Thursday, June 3. Frank is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Thompson Mazure of Milledgeville; his daughters, Kim McMullen and Tammy Mazure; and a brother, Clark Mazure of Oregon.

• Julia Ann Tresdale Souter, 77, passed away on June 6. Survivors include her husband, Floyd Voyne Souter of Milledgeville; sons, James “Jim” Gary Souter (Julia) of Milledgeville, Voyne F. Souter (Claire) of Sandersville and David Souter (Katie) of North Carolina; sisters, Ann Letrick of Winnesboro, S.C.; Dorothy Branham of South Carolina; brother, Joe Tresdale.

• Madelyn Porter Webb passed away June 4. She is survived by her sons, James (Becky) Webb of Eatonton, and Michael (Sandy) Webb of Fairless Hill, Penn.; and a niece, Pamela (Jeff) Kulcher of Cobb County.