Obituaries

Dennis L. Brown, 79, passed away on July 16, 2021. Survivors include his sons, Scottie Brown (Angela), Dana L. Brown and Kevin Brown (Kasey) all of Milledgeville; sister Tina Brown and brother Shaler Brown (Shirley) of Sandersville; 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren also survive.

Shelly Christan Giles, 35, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. Survivors include her parents Charlie and Lisa Giles, her brother Travis C. Giles and his wife Melissa Giles, her grandparents Charles Giles, Jr. and Nell Giles, Thomas D. Wallace and Carolyn M. Wallace, two nieces Lily and Anna Brooks and a nephew Dillion Giles.

Gordon Alexander Cleworth Laird, 85, of Hancock County, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Gordon is survived by: his wife, Linda Laird of Cobb County; his daughter, Jayne Laird of Croydon, England; 2 step-children, Amanda Walker and Christopher Walker; 2 grandchildren, Helen and Larry; and a brother, John Chadwick Laird of Grimsby, England.

Antonio Terell May Jr., of Milledgeville, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. He is survived by his loving family and friends.

James Herschel “Jimmy” Murphy, 78, passed away on July 20, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Becky Murphy of Milledgeville; daughters, Regina Murphy Gittens(David) of Smyrna, Kimberly Murphy Brown of Milledgeville; sister, Ann Murphy Cloud (Charlie) of Luthersville; grandchildren, Kristopher “Blake” Brown, Joshua Brown, and Murphie Gittens.

Doris Stephens Perry, 90, of Milledgeville, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Doris is survived by 3 sons, Rev. Kenneth A. Walker (& Angela) of Milledgeville, Randall Walker of Augusta, and Mark Walker (& Deborah) of Augusta; 2 sisters, Alene Hobbs of Milledgeville and Pat Duggan of Augusta; a brother, Irvin “Mack” Stephens of Augusta; 7 grandchildren; and by a number of great grandchildren.

Corliss Laverne Pickron, 71, of Eatonton, passed away July 14, 2021. Corliss leaves to cherish her memory her beloved mother, Clara Miller, two sisters, Brenda McElrath of Southfield, Michigan and Rosalyn Jackson of Farmington Hills, Michigan; nieces and nephews; Jenelle Kimberly, Alisa Claire, Kevin Thomas, Angela Susan and Dwight Keptler, Jr. (wife: LaToya), grand nieces and nephews, Taylor, Tyra, Asia, Justin, Ricky, AJ and Zion, also her many friends, acquaintances, church family, her special godmother and close friend Vivian for their dedication and support.

Jewel Deane Stanley Spivey, 86, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021. She is survived by her sons, Fundy Stewart (Norma Ham), and David Jerry Spivey, both of Milledgeville; and granddaughter, Marisa S. Morgan (Jamie) of Hendersonville, NC.