Obituaries

• David Kyle Dennis, 74, passed away on Wednesday, April 21. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Anne Dennis (wife), Denise Wynn (daughter), Leigh Brantley (daughter) and Linda Jewell (sister).

• Johnnie Birrel Gresham, Jr., 73, passed away on Saturday, April 24. Moores Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. The service is slated for Saturday, May 1 at 2 p.m. at Moores. Immediate survivors are Becky Childers Greshham (wife), Tonia Skipper (daughter), Terri Ford (daughter), April Howard (daughter), Johnnie Gresham, III (son), Mike Gresham (son), Stephen Gresham (son), Kevin Durden (son) and Janice Bratcher (sister).

• Johnnie L. Holton, 85, passed away on Tuesday, April 27. Moores Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. The service is slated for Thursday, April 29 at 2 p.m. at Baldwin Memorial Gardens, while visitation will begin one hour prior to that at Moores. Immediate survivors are Beverly K. Jaynes (daughter), Kellie Black (daughter), Chris Gladin (son), Susie Cranford (sister) and Marrelle Langley (sister).

• Wilbur Carl Kirchner, Jr., 59, passed away on Saturday, April 24. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Elizabeth M. Kirchner (mother), Wilbur Kirchner, Sr. (father), Janine C. Kirchner (wife), James Kirchner (son), Austin Jarrett Kirchner (son), Kathleen DiMartino (sister), Dawn E. Welch (sister), Robert J. Kirchner (brother) and Matthew J. Kirchner (brother).

• Charles Norman Landers, Jr., 70, passed away on Tuesday, April 20. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Jo Ann McElroy Landers (wife), Danyell Robertson (daughter), Kristy Landers (daughter), Jodi Landers (daughter), Marilyn Landers (sister) and Vivian Crenshaw (sister).

• Katie Leverett Patterson, 75, passed away on Wednesday, April 21. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Malcolm Patterson (husband), Karla Patterson Storey (daughter), Wesley Patterson (son), Mary Jane Leverett (sister) and Martin Leveret (brother).

• Rachel Elizabeth Marshall, 88, passed away on Saturday, April 28. Slater’s Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

• Jerry Lester Nobles, 65, passed away on Sunday, April 25. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Frances McCant (wife), Lynnette Waters (daughter), Crystal Nobles (daughter), Lynn Davis (daughter), Chad Nobles (son), Stacy McCant (son), Michael McCant (son), Martha Batchelor (sister), Clifford Nobles (brother) and Bobby Nobles (brother).

• Vera Perkins Stephens, 95, passed away on Wednesday, April 21. Moores Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Gregory T. Stephens (son).

• Connie Hobbs Tollison, 76, passed away on Monday, April 26. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Billy Reese, Jr. (son), Barry Reese (son), Betty Greth (sister), Charles Hobbs (brother) and Bobby Hobbs (brother).

• Carl Wilkinson, 86, passed away on Saturday, April 24. Williams Funeral Home had charge of arrangements. Immediate survivors are Janet Govreau Wilkinson (wife), Teresa Chambers (daughter), Carl “Butch” Wilkinson (son), Randy Wilkinson (son) and Nellie Brown (sister).