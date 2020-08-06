Nursing homes finally coming under control

Nursing homes, ground zero for the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, continue to see a decrease in cases and deaths around Baldwin County and the rest of Georgia.

The Bostick Center, an assisted-living care home for elderly state prisoners, currently is free of the virus, according to the Department of Community Health’s database. The database lists 66 “resident cases” since the pandemic began. Out of those 66, 54 were listed as “recovered” and the other 12 as “deaths.”

Green Acres, meanwhile, hasn’t had any cases among residents, according to DCH. Next door at Chaplinwood, 16 residents have tested positive at some point, with 13 of those listed as “recovered” and two as “deaths.” In other words, there’s currently one active case at Chaplinwood, according to the DCH’s database.

The Georgia Veterans Home has had 68 total confirmed cases, with 15 of those listed as “deaths” and 39 as “recovered. Based on that data, there are still 14 active cases among residents on that campus.

Savannah Court, located on Marshall Road, was listed with one “resident case” and one “resident recovered,” meaning that no residents currently are “active,” according to DCH.

A total of 1,681 resident deaths have been reported in Georgia nursing homes since the onset of the pandemic, according to DCH. During the early months of the pandemic, nursing homes accounted for more than half of all COVID-19 deaths in Georgia. Now, as the virus has made its way into more public settings, that number is down to roughly 43 percent.

How about the hospitals?

The stress and strain on Georgia’s different hospital systems continue to remain roughly the same, at least for the time being. In terms of “ER beds in use,” “critical care beds in use” and “respirators in use,” the curve began to flatten around the middle of July.

Here’s a look at those numbers, as well as “current hospitalizations” around Georgia:

• Aug. 3 – 1,820 (ER beds in use), 2,499 (critical care beds in use), 1,192 (respirators in use), 3,111 (current hospitalizations)

• July 27 – 1,789 (ER beds in use), 2,538 (critical care beds in use), 1,251 (respirators in use), 3,181 (current hospitalizations)

• July 20 – 1,994 (ER beds in use), 2,491 (critical care beds in use), 1,137 (respirators in use), 3,183 (current hospitalizations)

• July 13 – 1,788 (ER beds in use), 2,307 (critical care beds in use), 1,054 (respirators in use), 2,600 (current hospitalizations)

• July 6 – 1,711 (ER beds in use), 2,221 (critical care beds in use), 950 (respirators in use), 1,962 (current hospitalizations)

In terms of unwanted milestones, July 11 was the first day in Georgia that “respirators in use” topped 1,000. July 14 was the first day that “ER beds in use” topped 2,000, while July 19 was the first day that “current hospitalizations” topped 3,000.

By contrast, as recently as the middle of June, the number of “current hospitalizations” in Georgia was in the 800s. In other words, “current hospitalizations” in Georgia have nearly quadrupled in the last two months.