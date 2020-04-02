NOT WORTH THE GAMBLE

On Tuesday, several law enforcement officers walked inside the Family Korner at the end of South Wilkinson Street.

Crammed inside was roughly a dozen people, all confined to a relatively small space.

This sort of scenario is what led the City of Milledgeville to amend its Emergency Declaration earlier this week, adding “gaming locations and supply stores” to its list of “not considered essential” businesses.”

Every city convenience store and retail location with electronic gaming machines have now been visited by the Milledgeville Police Department and told “to cease gaming operations.” This ranged from several of the “mini casinos” on the southside, all the way to Jet Foods stores, some of which have a handful of machines.

The businesses are allowed to stay open. However, MPD officers “will be doing regular patrols” and riding by the businesses, according to Chief Dray Swicord.

“When you see a bunch of cars inside of a store that only sells chips and honey buns, it’s sort of obvious what’s going on inside,” the chief said. “We trust that our business owners will abide by (the Emergency Declaration).”