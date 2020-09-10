New cases way down at Georgia College

Hopefully, at least, Georgia College appears to have turned the corner in its attempt to curb its COVID-19 campus outbreak.

Five new positive cases were recorded over the weekend and a mere one more on Monday.

A total of 55 cases were recorded during the first seven days of September, which would be considered substantial for many colleges and universities. Considering the fact that GCSU had 79 cases on Aug. 24 and 64 more on Aug. 25, however, the recent trend is considered dramatically lower.

The New York Times updated its “Coronavirus Cases at U.S. Colleges and Universities” database late last week. According to the database, GCSU ranked third among the 28 Georgia colleges and universities that responded to the news outlet’s request. Only the University of Georgia in Athens (with an undergraduate enrollment of roughly 30,000) and Georgia Southern in Statesboro (with an undergraduate enrollment of roughly 22,000) showed more positive cases than GCSU, which began the fall semester with an undergraduate enrollment of 5,675.

Also listed in the database was Georgia Military College, which has reported one college student as a positive COVID case.

Public school list updated

Two students and three employees of the Baldwin County School District tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 31 and Sept. 4, according to the district’s website.

Since the district began reporting on Aug. 24, a total of five students and four employees have tested positive.

First 40-something listed as local death

A 49-year-old man recently became the youngest person in Baldwin County to pass away due to COVID-19 complications.

All totaled, the Department of Public Health listed 53 total deaths in the Baldwin County column since the beginning of the pandemic, as of press time earlier this week.