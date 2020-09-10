New annex to host general election voting

Call it the Baldwin County Government Center, or call it the courthouse annex.

Whatever you call it, the brand-new facility is slated to make its public debut next month. Randy Morrow, Baldwin County’s Chief Registrar, said that his office recently received the go-ahead to begin moving its operations from the courthouse to the new annex, located along North Columbia Street’s intersection with Carrington Woods.

Oct. 12, which is the beginning of Early Voting in Georgia, will mark the first day that the public will have access to the new facility. While other parts of the annex will remain a construction zone, the Registrars Office and voting booths will be off and running.

“It will be night-and-day. The amount of parking that voters will have and the ease that they will be able to get in and out to vote will be quite a contrast,” Morrow said.

For roughly 30 years now, the downtown courthouse has been ground zero for voting and voting operations in Baldwin County. Parking, or a lack thereof, has long been a problem, according to Morrow.

“The amount of parking we’ll have [at the new annex] certainly will be the first thing that people notice,” Morrow.

In terms of the upcoming voting calendar, Oct. 5 is the last day to either register to vote and/or change your voting address.

Meanwhile, the first day of Early Voting is Oct. 12, while the final day is Oct. 30. There will be one “Saturday voting day” during this election cycle, which is Oct. 24. Meanwhile, Oct. 30 also is the final day for voters to apply for an absentee ballot, while all absentee ballots must be mailed in by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, which is voting day.

Morrow encouraged everyone to either call the Registrars Office at 445-4526 or access the “My Voter Page” on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.