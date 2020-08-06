Never lose hope: Pandemic miracle dog adopted

The Baldwin Bulletin has been chronicling the story of Hope, the puppy previously left for dead in a backpack behind the Dairy Queen.

Now, roughly four months later, Hope’s comeback continues. Hope is now up to 30-something pounds, and she’s overcome the health problems that plagued her as a small pup.

On top of that, Hope now has a permanent home. Samantha Johnson remembers reading about Hope several months ago.

“I’d wanted to adopt from ARF for a long time. When I saw her story, I really wanted her,” Johnson said. “I just really appreciate everyone at ARF and all of the work that they do.”

To date, Hope has been “a great dog,” according to Johnson. Hope’s favorite treat is “the little peanut butter ones from Walmart that take forever to chew,” and Hope’s favorite activity is snuggling.

Best of all, Hope is “really healthy right now,” according to Johnson. That’s quite a contrast from Hope’s first few months on this planet. In April, a deputy was investigating a hit-and-run on Effingham Drive and spotted a backpack along the median. The deputy looked inside the backpack and “located two very young puppies,” one no longer breathing and the other barely, just barely, holding on. The surviving sibling, ultimately named Hope, “was wet from the overnight storms and very cold.” Hope’s medical situation was touch-and-go for the next week. She needed an oxygen mask to assist with her breathing. Her body temperature was still dangerously low, as were her iron levels.

Hope, who vets believe was born around mid-March, gradually began to turn the corner. Finally, roughly two weeks after her rescue, the Animal Rescue Foundation was able to pick her up from the vet’s office. Hope then was housed at ARF until she gained some more weight and was cleared medically.

Now, she’s in her permanent home.

“Hope really is a great dog,” said Johnson. “I’m just glad that I could give her a home.”