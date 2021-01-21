Nelson Road reopening after a year

Nelson Road, occasionally a cut-thru road between Ga. 22 and Ga. 212, is expected to reopen “in about a month,” according to County Manager Carlos Tobar.

Construction crews currently are putting the finishing touches on a new “box culvert” along a piece of Nelson Road previously washed out during heavy rainfall last winter. The culvert is being reinforced by concrete and rebar. The cost of the project is roughly $320,000, with $150,000 of that coming from local SPLOST funds and the other $170,000 from a Georgia Department of Transportation “match” grant.

Previously, a drainage pipe ran underneath the road with no reinforcement. After discussions with the county engineer, Tobar said that county decided to add more bulk.

“We quickly realized that it would happen again at some point in the future,” he said. “So, we worked on a different concept, and we were fortunate enough to receive assistance from the state (Department of Transportation.”