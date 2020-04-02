Moving ahead

All of our lives have been touched by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our country is pulling together more than ever to survive. We are doing the same here at Smith Communications and Oconee Sinclair Media. Our company was established in 1861 and has survived many disasters, including a Civil War, World Wars, the Great Depression, polio, tornadoes and many other situations. We have always been able to publish our newspapers and magazines. We will do everything we can to ensure that legacy holds true.

Many companies including ours are limiting work and office hours to keep and protect employees. However, you can depend on our newspapers to produce accurate information on what is happening locally through our publications and with online updates. For some time we have considered making our newspapers more regional in scope. This has been a request by many of our readers.

Starting with next week’s newspapers, we will combine The Eatonton Messenger and Lake Oconee News. We will also combine The Jones County News and The Baldwin Bulletin. This move will save press runs and provide readers and advertisers with larger, more in-depth publications.

There will be no subscription rate increases. In fact, we will not cancel any subscriptions that expire during this crisis.

We feel it is our duty to inform our communities, especially in such uncertain times. Please stay safe.

I hope you will enjoy receiving the new, expanded news and advertising concept.

A. Mark Smith, Publisher