Milledgeville's AMC movie theater reopening

Barring anything drastic or unforeseen, the local AMC Theatres complex will reopen next Thursday.

On the company’s Milledgeville web page, a red disclaimer reads “Great news! This theatre is planned to reopen on Sept. 3 with new AMC Safe & Clean policies, designed with you in mind.”

On its “Safe & Clean” web page, meanwhile, AMC states that “masks are required for guests and crew throughout the theatre. Your mask must cover your nose and mouth and fit snugly around your face and chin. Neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas and masks with vents or exhalation valves are not acceptable at this time.” However, an exception is made for patrons “while enjoying food and drinks” inside of the theater. AMC is reopening at 40 percent capacity, according to its website. Entire rows will not be blocked off, due to the fact that “there is already enough space between rows to allow for social distancing. Instead, “our new ticketing technology will block the seats on either side of your selection.”Also, cash no longer will be accepted at the concession stand, while the menu at the concession stand will be “simplified.” Out of the 32 AMC complexes in Georgia, the Milledgeville location will be one of the last to reopen. Several opened last week, while most are scheduled to reopen late this week. All AMC locations previously had been closed since late March.