Milledgeville Walmart video goes viral

Warner Robins man facing a reckless conduct charge

The video was watched more than 25,000 within five hours of being posted.

Indeed, it was the thing that had much of Baldwin County talking on Sunday afternoon. The Facebook video, posted by a local woman, showed an unidentified man being cornered by two Grady EMS paramedics inside of the Milledgeville Walmart.

“You know you’ve got the virus,” says one of the paramedics in the video. “What the (heck) are you doing out here, huh? I mean, you’re infecting all of these people.”

The man in the video later was transported to Navicent Health Baldwin “for a mental evaluation,” according to Milledgeville Police Department Chief Dray Swicord.

“He was claiming to (be infected with COVID-19),” Swicord said. “Obviously, we have no way of knowing that. That information is not something that’s released to us by medical officials.”

A reckless conduct charge is pending against the man in the video, said Swicord. The suspect is from Warner Robins and recently was transferred to a local mental health facility, the chief added. At some point, he walked off.

“We’d had several calls on him over the weekend,” Swicord said. “We’re not releasing his name right now, due to HIPAA issues.”

Similar news stories are being reported around the country. A Tennessee man was arrested on April 6 after “he purposefully coughed on people inside a (Walmart) while yelling he had coronavirus.” A Louisiana man was arrested on March 24 at a Walmart after “yelling that he had the coronavirus and coughing on customers as they attempted to walk away or get past him.”