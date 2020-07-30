Man remains on the run after Hibbett Sports shooting

Three weeks later, Abram Barnes remains a fugitive from justice.

Barnes has multiple warrants from both the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the Milledgeville Police Department. Barnes, 25, is accused of standing underneath the awning/canopy of Hibbett Sports on July 10 and unloading 14 rounds in the direction of the parking lot and a fleeing car.

Several comments on The Baldwin Bulletin’s Facebook page later made reference to “self defense” and Barnes “being jumped by three men.” Investigators, however, do not know how these rumors started. The only people immediately present during the skirmish inside of Hibbett Sports were Barnes, the male victim and the male victim’s girlfriend, according to Maj. Michael Hudson with the Milledgeville Police Department.

“Where anyone is coming up with these ‘three people’ and ‘Barnes being jumped,’ I have no idea,” Hudson said.

The MPD is investigating the Hibbett Sports incident, while the BCSO is investigating a second crime scene near the Garrett Way railroad tracks. After shooting into the parking lot, Barnes reportedly jumped into his car and chased down the victim’s car, causing the victim’s car to crash into a pine tree near the Garrett Way railroad tracks.

The male victim then jumped out of the wrecked vehicle, according to investigators, and flagged down a passing motorist, a woman who was driving to see her husband at the Georgia Power location on Garrett Way. Also inside of the woman’s car were her children.

The victim then sat down in the woman’s car and pleaded for help. According to investigators, Barnes then walked up to the woman’s car and pointed his gun inside of the vehicle, aiming at the victim’s head. It’s not immediately clear if he pulled the trigger, as well as whether or not he was out of bullets.