Males much more vaccine hesitant, locally

The state’s online Vaccine Distribution Dashboard made its comeback this week after being dark for roughly two weeks, and the database shed some new light on Baldwin County’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, including a notable gender gap.

A total of 25 percent of women in Baldwin County have received “at least one dose,” according to the database, which compares to 16.3 percent of men. Meanwhile, the statewide gender totals are 30.1 percent female and 23.5 percent male. The statewide gender gap is roughly 22 percent, while here in Baldwin County it’s roughly 35 percent.

All totaled, Baldwin County’s “at least one dose” vaccination rate was placed at 21 percent, or 9,366 people out of a population of roughly 45,000. This compares to 27 percent, statewide.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,180 locals are “fully vaccinated,” according to the database, which represents 14 percent of the county’s population. The statewide average is 15 percent.

In terms of age, here is the “at least one dose” vaccination rate for Baldwin County:

• 85 and older – 80.9%

• 75-84 – 74.1%

• 65-74 – 64.6%

• 55-64 – 34.1%

45-54 – 21.2%

• 35-44 – 17.9%

• 25-34 – 10.6%

• 20-24 – 2.4%

• 15-19 – .6%