Local COVID-19 deaths still disproportionately male

The first 32 official COVID-19 deaths in Milledgeville-Baldwin County were listed as “male,” according to the Department of Public Health’s database.

The five most recent deaths, however, have been more representative of the general population. Three out of the five most recent deaths in the county have been “female,” while a fourth recently was changed from “female” to unknown.”

The disproportionate amount of male COVID-19 deaths can be primarily attributed to the longterm care facilities on the south side of town. The Georgia War Veterans Home, for example, has accounted for 15 out of Baldwin County’s 37 total official COVID-19 deaths. The Veterans Home typically is between 95-97 percent male, an administrator recently told The Baldwin Bulletin. The same can be said for the nearby Bostick Nursing Center, which also is overwhelmingly male. The DPH has recorded 10 COVID-19 deaths at Bostick.

”Hospitalizations” stabilize

The number of COVID-19 “current hospitalizations” in Georgia has plateaued, at least temporarily.

During the past 10 days, the number has hovered between 3,000 and 3,200 “current hospitalizations.” During the first three weeks of July, however, that number has roughly tripled.

Despite the surge in new cases and new hospitalizations, the death rate around middle Georgia and the rest of the state has remained relatively steady. During the second week of July, which is the most recent reliable data set, the “seven day moving average” death rate in Georgia hovered between 21 deaths per day and 27 deaths per days.

At its peak in late April and early May that “moving average” death rate hovered around the low 40, in terms of average deaths per day in Georgia.