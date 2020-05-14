Lag time in COVID-19 death totals

Data from two different state agencies reveals a lag time in the way that COVID-19 deaths are recorded in Georgia.

The North Central Health District posted on its website earlier this week that five people in Baldwin County had died in local longterm facilities - three at the Georgia War Veterans Home and two at the Bostick Nursing Center. The North Central Health District is one of the 18 regions or districts within the Department of Health.

On the same day that the DPH posted those figures, the Department of Community Health’s website listed seven deaths at the Veteran’s Home and six at Bostick.

In other words, the DCH’s death total for its longterm facilities in Baldwin County - 13 - actually was higher than the total amount of COVID-19 deaths reported by the DPH for all of Baldwin County, which was 12. So, the actual number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Baldwin County is higher than 12 and at least 20, as of earlier this week.

The Veterans Home, Bostick and other longterm facilities in Georgia are required to report their numbers daily to the DCH, which is the state agency that oversees nursing homes and longterm facilities in the state of Georgia. Two weeks ago, the Veterans Home reported its fifth and six deaths to the DCH. Two weeks later, for whatever reasons, those deaths still had not been updated on the DPH’s online “Dashboard,” the online feature that’s become so popular with many people around Georgia in the last few months.

Michael Hokanson, a DPH public information officer, recently told The Baldwin that clients and/or inmates who pass away due to COVID-19 complications in Baldwin County should be classified as “Baldwin County deaths,” as opposed to their native counties.