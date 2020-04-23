JMA alum eyeing NFL millions

It’s looking more and more like Harrison Bryant will be the highest-drafted football player ever to come out of Baldwin County.

Bryant, a 2016 John Milledge graduate, hopes to have his name called on the first night of the NFL Draft. Coverage of the first round begins Thursday at 8 p.m. on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. Coverage of rounds 2 and 3, meanwhile, starts on Friday at 7 p.m., with the fourth through seventh rounds beginning at noon Saturday.

Peter Schrager, a draft analyst with the NFL network, has Bryant pegged to the New England Patriots with the 23rd overall pick. For perspective, the 23rd overall pick in last year’s NFL draft signed a four-year contract for $12.19 million. Unlike the other major professional sports leagues, however, NFL contracts are not all guaranteed.

ESPN ranks Bryant as the 77th best-available player in the draft, which equates to a mid third-round selection. Sports Illustrated, meanwhile, has Bryant as the second-best tight end available and a secondround pick, while Pro Player Focus has Bryant going in round No. 5. According to Pro Player Focus, Bryant had the fifth-highest “yards per route run” of any college tight end since 2014.

Bryant, a Jones County product who commuted to JMA during high school, won the 2019 John Mackey Award, given to the best college tight end in America. On top of that, Bryant was nearly a unanimous firstteam All-American selection, being tabbed by the Associated Press, ESPN, Walter Camp, the Sporting News, USA Today and Sports Illustrated, among others. Bryant played his college ball at Florida Atlantic in suburban Miami.

Bryant’s ascension is further proof that recruiting rankings remain a very inexact science. Bryant was a 2-star recruit coming out of high school and ranked as the 158thbest tight end in America and only the 296th-best overall player in Georgia. Aside from Florida Atlantic, Bryant’s best offer coming out of high school was from FBS school Samford, a Southern Conference rival of Mercer’s.

A history lesson

Bryant could make Baldwin County football history at some point Thursday or Friday night.

Leroy Hill, a 2001 Baldwin High graduate, was drafted at the tail-end of the third round in the 2005 NFL Draft, which currently is the highest selection for any Baldwin County graduate. Prior to Bryant, Hill also had the most accomplished college career. Hill was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press in 2004, as well as first-team all-conference.

All totaled, five local grads have the distinction of being NFL Draft picks. Earnest Byner, now 57, was drafted in round No. 10 of the 1984 draft, back before the draft was shortened to seven rounds. Sulecio Sanford, a BHS and Middle Tennessee State product, was taken in the seventh round of the 1999 Draft. J.T. Wall, Bryant’s high school coach and former JMA Trojan all-state performer, was selected in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL draft. The aforementioned Hill went in round No. 3 in 2005, while BHS and Florida Gator product Maurice Hurt was selected in the seventh round of the 2011 draft.