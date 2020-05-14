How does Baldwin compare?

Georgia had the 13th-highest death rate among the 50 states, while Baldwin had the 30th-highest death rate among Georgia’s 159 counties, according to information from the New York Times’ extensive database earlier this week.

The newspaper was using the Department of Public Health’s official death total for Baldwin County, which was 13 on Monday afternoon. Later in the day, for reasons not immediately known, the DPH subtracted a death from the Baldwin County column and reduced that figure back to 12.

Nevertheless, based on the DPH’s Monday afternoon figure, Baldwin had a death rate of 29, or 1-death-for-every-3,448 people. This figure was slightly above the national death rate of 24.

However, the number in Baldwin County inevitably will climb after the DPH updates the more recent deaths at the Bostick Nursing Center and the Georgia War Veterans Home.

Jones County nil

Next-door Jones County remained one of 36 Georgia counties without a confirmed COVID-19 death, as of press time earlier this week.

The large majority of the counties on the list were “small counties,” or counties of fewer than 12,000 people. Jones actually was the fourth-largest county in Georgia without a confirmed death, trailing on Catoosa County in north Georgia (roughly 64,000 people), Liberty County in southeast Georgia (roughly 63,000 people) and Wayne County in southeast Georgia (roughly 30,000 people).

>>>An overview

Here is a snapshot of the 12 COVID-19 related deaths in Baldwin County, not in chronological order, according to the DPH:

• 53-year-old male

• 56-year-old female

• 93-year-old male

• 57-year-old male

• 61-year-old male

• 66-year-old male

• 81-year-old male

• 93-year-old male

• 89-year-old male

• 65-year-old male

• 73-year-old male

• 84-year-old male