Hospitalizations down statewide, up locally

“Current hospitalizations,” perhaps the most useful statistic when trying the gauge COVID-19 trends, recently dipped below the 2,000 mark in Georgia for the first time since July 7.

On Tuesday, there were 1,916 current hospitalizations, according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency. Current hospitalizations peaked at around 3,200 around the final week of July and first week of August. Current hospitalizations are defined as Georgia residents who began feeling bad, checked themselves into a hospital and were diagnosed with COVID after their admittance to the hospital.

Although hospitalizations statewide are down, hospitalizations in Baldwin County are trending in the wrong direction. Baldwin added 12 new hospitalizations between Aug. 25 and Aug. 31. Here is a look at new hospitalizations for Baldwin County residents for the month of August:

• Aug. 25 through Aug. 31 – 12 new hospitalizations

• Aug. 17 through Aug. 25 – six new hospitalizations

• Aug. 10 through Aug. 17 – two new hospitalizations

• Aug. 3 through Aug. 10 – 11 new hospitalizations

Baldwin turns dark red

Thanks in large part to the outbreak at Georgia College & State University, Baldwin was one of only four Georgia counties shaded in a very foreboding dark red on the Department of Public Health’s online dashboard earlier this week. The different colors represented “new cases per 100,000 residents during the last two weeks.”

During that timespan, only two other Georgia counties, Stewart and Chattahoochee, both small counties located on the Alabama border, had a higher relative new caseload. Baldwin added 503 new cases during those two weeks, which represented a relative caseload of “1,132 per 100,000 residents."