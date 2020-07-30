Gun violence not slowing down

Shots rang out in the parking lot of the Economy Inn late Monday, adding to the growing list of shooting investigations being handled by the Milledgeville Police Department.

Included is a double fatality on West Mitchell Street last week. During that incident, 31-year-old Randall Wilson reportedly became confrontational with his former girlfriend – Tameka Justice, 34 – before pulling out a handgun and fatally shooting Justice. Wilson then reportedly turned the gun on himself, thus committing suicide, according to investigators.

An MPD officer pulled up to the scene around the same time that Wilson began firing, according to investigators. The officer then called in for an ambulance and began offering first aid, added investigators. For whatever reasons, a rumor then began circulating around town that the incident was “an officer-involved shooting.” For this reason, the GBI was called in to oversee the investigation.

Justice originally was from Sparta and was laid to rest in Hancock County earlier this week. She would’ve turned 34 in several weeks, and she’s survived by two children, one of whom was in the middle of the incident last week.

Solicitor General Skye Gess told The Baldwin Bulletin that her office “was familiar” with Wilson. Following a domestic-related incident in March, a warrant was issued for Wilson’s arrest. The Solicitor General’s Office then performed a “case intake,” which involves contacting the victim and informing the victim of her options. Two weeks later, meanwhile, another police report was filed, this time involving a break-in at Justice’s Mitchell Street house. According to an incident report, “(an officer) spoke with Tameka Justice, who stated that Randall Wilson got into her house and broke two of her TVs. Tameka stated that she had been dating Randall until the other night, when she had to call the police on him. Tameka stated that she went and stayed with her mother, and his this morning Randall called and stated ‘since you don’t want to (expletive) with me, I’m going to break everything you own.’ Tameka stated that when she got home, she noticed that a 55 (inch) TSL TV and a 50 (inch) Hisense TV that was broken. Tameka stated that she is not sure how Randall got into the house. Tameka nor anyone else witnessed Randall damaging the TVs.”

The plan was to file a restraining/ stay-away order against Wilson following his arrest. Those orders cannot be filed in Superior Court until after the offender is booked, according to Gess. That arrest never came, however.

“The whole story is extremely upsetting. This is exactly why our office takes all cases so seriously,” Gess said. “We simply don’t know what can happen, and we can’t predict the future.”

Drive-bys continue

On the same day as the Mitchell Street double fatality, a drive-by was reported on Anthony Way, a series of duplexes located off of Ivey-Weaver Road. A “white vehicle” was spotted speeding out of the neighborhood, and an officer quickly became involved in a high-speed chase through town with a white vehicle. The chase culminated in the Manor, where the driver fled on foot, according to investigators. Detained was the passenger, a 14-yearold-boy. The boy denied having any knowledge of any shooting incident on Anthony Way.

Early Sunday morning, however, the boy’s mother’s house was victimized by a drive-by shooting on Pennington Road. Shell casings from three different handguns were recovered along the roadway. The same house has been shot up on multiple occasions, according to detectives, and it wasn’t immediately clear which bullet holes were new and which were old.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the MPD Tip Line at 414-4413.