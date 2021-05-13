Georgia to cut off federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits

ATLANTA - Georgia is joining a growing number of Republican-led states in cutting off federal unemployment benefits to incentivize out-of-work employees to return to their jobs.

Gov. Brian Kemp said in an interview with Fox News Thursday that the Georgia Department of Labor will stop issuing $300 weekly checks to jobless workers next month.

The governor’s remarks came three days after a coalition of statewide business organizations spearheaded by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce released an op-ed complaining companies can’t find workers for a growing list of job openings because unemployed Georgians are receiving more in state and federal jobless benefits than they could earn by going back to work.

“It is hurting our productivity not only in Georgia but across the country,” Kemp said. “We’ve got to get more people into the workforce.”

Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, a car dealer, supported the move.

“President Biden and the federal government have turned their back on local business owners desperately facing labor shortages by continuing to hand out taxpayer dollars in the form of needless unemployment benefits,” Miller said in a prepared statement.

The $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Biden signed into law last month extends the $300 weekly unemployment checks into September.

Responding to complaints that the checks are encouraging virus-wary Americans not to return to work, Biden said this week that anyone who refuses to take a suitable job will lose their unemployment benefits.

At least a dozen states with Republican governors have moved to cut off the federal benefits, including South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.

Kemp said the state will stop issuing the weekly federal checks in mid-to-late June.