GBI called in after incident

A northeast Georgia man reportedly led deputies on a brief high-speed chase near Walter B. Williams Jr. Park before turning into Central Georgia Technical College and fatally shooting himself in the head, according to an incident report.

The deceased was listed as Stuart Sinclair Wiggins, 58, of Hartwell. According to his obituary, Wiggins leaves behind a wife and two children.

According to a GBI press release, the “Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call from a citizen advising an individual was driving erratic on Highway 212, while traveling toward Milledgeville. (Deputies) identified the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle proceeded into the parking lot of Central Georgia Technical Institute…When (deputies) approached the vehicle, they discovered the driver had shot himself… Wiggins was airlifted to Navicent Medical Center in Macon, GA, where he was listed in critical condition.”

Wiggins was pronounced dead the following day.

The GBI oversees all investigations pertaining to fatalities involving law enforcement situations.

BCSO reports

• Gun shots were reported around 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of Smokey Simmons Road. A neighbor relayed to deputies that there “was a lot of arguing” prior to the shots.

• A “quantity of firearms” was recovered and seized during a probation search in the 370 block of Colony Farm Road. “It was determined that one or more of the occupants of the residence were convicted felons,” according to an incident report.

• Break-ins, thefts and/or entering autos were reported in the 110 block of Park Avenue, the 260 block of Harrisburg Road, the 280 block of the Gordon Highway and the 160 block of Main Street.

MPD reports

• Break-ins, thefts and/or entering autos were reported in the 1750 block of Stone Meadow Road and the 1060 block of Downs Street.