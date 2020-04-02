Four locked up for murder

While one local law enforcement agency was wrapping up a murder investigation, another local law enforcement agency was beginning a new one.

As of press time Wednesday, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a murder warrant for Bobby Ralph Wood, Jr., 44. Wood is accused of fatally shooting Aaron Skinner around 9 p.m. Sunday on Fox Hill Road, located off of Ga. Highway 49.

Wood is claiming self-defense, according to investigators. Wood fired multiple shots from his front yard in the direction of Skinner, who was standing in the roadway. One of the bullets struck Skinner in the abdomen, and Skinner bled out and was pronounced dead at the scene, added investigators.

The estimated distance between the two men was 30 feet. Detectives added that there’s evidence that “Skinner was running away and had his back turned,” at least during several of the gunfire rounds.

It’s not immediately clear how well the two men knew each other, according to investigators. Deputies had responded to several 911 calls on Fox Hill Road “in recent weeks with Skinner being described as a suspicious person in the area,” said detectives.

The case remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, three suspects from the March 14 Huddle House shootout are now sitting in jail and charged with murder.

All three are Blood Gang members, according to investigators. They are Deangelo Hartry, 17, Keandre Bolston, 20 and Armontae Trawick, 29. Although detectives have yet to conclude who actually fired the fatal shot, all three are being charged with murder.

Fatally wounded in the parking lot that night was Montay Solomon, 17. Solomon was a member of the Gangster Disciple gang, according to investigators. That night, Solomon was in the Huddle House alongside two friends – Markey Bolton, 20, and Talik Watkins, 21. Watkins remains on the run and is wanted for aggravated assault, while Markey Bolston is behind bars. Watkins is accused of shooting Eric Marshall, one of the members of the Blood Gang party, inside of the restaurant.

Markey Bolston has been especially busy in recent weeks. Investigators believe that Markey Bolston actually started the entire Huddle House incident, reportedly snatching a plate off of the table where the Blood Gang members were sitting. At that point, the situation quickly escalated.

On March 21, exactly one week later, deputies responded to the Milledgeville Manor “in reference to a male subject walking around in his underwear, possibly high on drugs.” Once deputies arrived, Markey Bolston was spotted “chasing a woman” before “laying down on the hood of his car, wearing only his underwear.” According to incident reports, a “struggle ensued,” and Markey Bolston “got a hold of the deputy’s taser.” Markey Bolston then managed to taser the deputy in his shoulder and continued to hold the button on the taser, according to incident reports. Markey Bolston eventually let go and then “reached for (another deputy’s) firearm.” In the process, the other deputy managed to “strike (Markey Bolston) in the face, causing him to stumble back.” At that point, the tables were turned, and Markey Bolston was handcuffed and arrested.

All totaled, Markey Bolston is being charged with robbery, aggravated assault, obstruction of an officer, attempted removal of a weapon from a law enforcement officer, criminal interference with government property and parole violation.