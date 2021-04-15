Floyd Griffin sounds off on voting bill

Floyd Griffin, the first African-American state senator from Baldwin County and the first African-American mayor of Milledgeville, this week responded to an op-ed written by Rep. Rick Williams, who currently represents Baldwin County in the Georgia General Assembly.

Griffin contends that Senate Bill 202, which Williams supported, “makes it harder for citizens to vote,” contrary to what Williams wrote in his op-ed.

Writes Griffin: “Dear. Rep. Williams: I’ve waited several weeks before writing this open letter to you after noticing your support and vote for denying the voters of Georgia easy access to the ballot box during the recently concluded session of the General Assembly.

I waited for a couple of reasons. Chief among them is, I could not believe that you would support returning a significant part of the electorate to ‘pre-Selma to Montgomery March’ days. Then I thought your vote for senate bill 202 was mistaken and that you would soon come forth and explain that you do not support suppressing the voices of the elderly and minorities in our community. And it bothers me that you didn’t come forth with an explanation for your vote. I believe your constituents deserve some answers from you. I am sure you are aware of the age-old axiom: ‘If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.'

Besides former President Donald Trump, a Florida resident, no one complained about any problems with the 2020 General Election or the January 2021 Special Election. No one. Why did you destroy a voting process that produced the most significant voter turnout in the history of statewide elections? Why did you support SB 202, which has many provisions that make it harder for citizens to vote, especially older citizens like me? Long gone are the days when I could stand for hours in a line waiting to vote.

Why did you vote to take oversight for elections from the Secretary of State? Why, is it because when the current Secretary of State refused to cheat, he stood on his integrity and rebuffed the head of his political party? Had Georgia voters elected your choice for President and the US Senate, would you have found a need to overhaul Georgia’s election process? Why did you vote to prohibit voters from receiving food and water while they stand in line waiting to vote? Outlawing human kindness makes no sense to me. What efforts did you undertake to ensure that voting precincts in Black communities would not experience a backlog of voters trying to vote? If you wanted to fix something, it seems to me this is one thing you would have liked to improve. It is well documented that there are long lines throughout the state in voting precincts. But you supported a bill that does not address this issue.

You must explain how limiting the number of absentee drop boxes improves the voting experience? Why does SB 202 seem to give Republican candidates an advantage over other political parties? Finally, without the partisan droll, explain why SB 202 is needed?”