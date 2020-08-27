Eat even more chicken: Chicken tender restaurant on the way on North Columbia

Georgia’s official state bird is a brown thrasher.

Milledgeville’s official city bird, if there was such a thing, would probably be a chicken.

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, a Florida-based company currently experiencing an ambitious growth spurt, plans to open a restaurant in Milledgeville at some point within the first few months of 2021. The eatery is slated to be a new standalone location in the old Kmart shopping center, just behind Studio Designs and just north of Dunkin Donuts. Construction crews currently are doing site work.

Huey Magoo’s will mark the third new corporate chicken restaurant to open along the same half-mile stretch of North Columbia Street in recent years (Bojangle’s in 2014 and Popeye’s in 2020).

Andy Howard, CEO, told The Baldwin Bulletin that the Milledgeville location will be the first in middle Georgia and the second in the state. There are currently 15 Huey Magoo’s – 13 in Florida, one in Mississippi and one in Loganville, which is an outer suburb of Atlanta.

“The world’s greatest chicken fingers: that’s what Milledgeville is getting,” said Howard. “It will be a beautiful-looking store. People will definitely ride by and say, ‘what’s that? We need to try that.’ We are very excited to be coming to Milledgeville.”

The design of the new Milledgeville restaurant will mimic the one in Loganville, which recently opened. The menu prices also will mimic the ones in Loganville, according to Howard. Chicken wings, albeit bone-in or boneless, are not on the menu at Huey Magoo’s. Instead, all of the chicken takes on the form of chicken tenders, either fried or grilled. The restaurant concept is similar to that of Zaxby’s, minus the wings. According to its website, Huey Magoo’s “chicken tenders are served hand-breaded and made to order or grilled which we marinate for 24 hours. Either version can be sauced for maximum flavor in one of our four amazing sauces. Plus, our tenders are steroid and hormone free. We use honest ingredients and transform them into real food that is fresh and made just for you. The beautiful part of it all is that whether you’ve having our tenders as a meal, on their own, in a salad, sandwich or wrap, it’s all based around the tender – and a smile.”

Howard said that Huey Magoo’s plans to add 120-something new locations in the coming years, the majority of which will be franchised, including the one in Milledgeville. In Houston County, for example, the franchisee for that territory is hoping to open three different Huey Magoo’s in the same county.

“It really is a great product. No antibiotics ever. Plus, we are very creative with our chicken tenders, and customers will have options and variety,” Howard said.

The Milledgeville location will include a drive-thru, as well as indoor seating for roughly 60 patrons, added Howard. Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 and gradually gained traction around Orlando and the central Florida area.