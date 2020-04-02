Downtown restaurants dwindling

Downtown Milledgeville currently resembles the 1980s, a time when malls were king and town centers were largely empty.

A total of seven vehicles were parked along the main block of Hancock street at 12:15 on Tuesday afternoon, and two of those belonged to delivery drivers. Twenty-one parking places, meanwhile, were empty. At this time last month, parking would’ve been at a premium. Now, it’s take your pick.

Clothing boutiques and other “not considered to be essential” businesses already have been forced to close, while the number of restaurant options are continuing to dwindle. Jimmy John’s became the latest to suspend operations, closing down on Wednesday.

The City Council recently amended its Emergency Declaration, allowing restaurants with alcohol licenses to serve to-go beer and wine. For many, however, it still wasn’t enough to justify remaining open. Compounding the problem is the fact that the overwhelming majority of college students have left town and gone back to their native counties, which has made the curbside/carryout strategy even more difficult, according to Walter Reynolds, the city councilman who represents downtown.

“If the college students were still here, by and large, perhaps it would be a more viable strategy for our downtown restauranteurs to be able to stay open. But, that’s not the case,” he said. “What’s going on right now is truly unprecedented, and our hearts truly go out to (restaurant owners).”

Here is a list of where each downtown restaurant stood, as of press time Wednesday:

• Amici – suspended operations last week and announced that the restaurant “will re-evaluate the ability to open back up in the near future

• Barberito’s – open from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. for carryout and third-party delivery

• Blackbird Coffee – became the first downtown food and beverage establishment to suspend operations on March 16

• Bollywood Tacos – open from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m., with carryout, curbside and third-party delivery available

• Buffington’s – suspended operations on March 21 and announced that “we will be back to feed and entertain our community as soon as possible”

• Cravings – open 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. for carryout or curbside pickup

• Kuroshima – suspended operations

• Georgia Bob’s – open from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m. with carryout and curbside available

• Jimmy John’s – suspended operations earlier this week

• Kirk’s Jerked Chicken – open from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. for carryout

• Metropolis Cafe – open from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. with carryout, curbside and third-party delivery available

• Ned Kelley’s – suspended operations last week and announced that the restaurant would “readdress it near Easter”

• Reel Grill of Milledgeville – suspended operations last week and announced that the restaurant would “readdress it near Easter”

• Velvet Elvis – open from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. with carryout, curbside and third-party delivery available