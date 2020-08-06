Downtown Drive-in on for this Friday night

The threat of rain, as well as the threat of the inflatable movie screen blowing away in the wind, forced the postponement of last week’s “Downtown Milly Drive-In Movie Night.”

The weather for this Friday evening, however, looks much more promising, according to Carlee Schulte, executive director of Milledgeville MainStreet.

“We decided to push it back a week. It was unfortunate, but the whole event is very dependent on the weather,” Schulte said. “But, we look forward to seeing everyone this Friday.”

The first-every Downtown Milly Drive-In Movie, held in June, was a breakout hit. Cars filled the parking lot around the public library and City Hall 30-45 minutes prior to showtime, and some cars were turned away.

Friday night’s showing is Jurrasic Park, and showtime is set for “dark.” Concessions will be available, and social distancing is mandatory, according to Schulte.