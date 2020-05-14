Dining rooms gradually reopening

Restaurants and other dining services across the state were permitted to reopen under specific guidelines as early as midnight of April 27.

While many remain partially open, there has been a gradual increase in restaurants reopening their dining rooms.

Local restaurants who’ve chosen to reopen for dine-in have reworked their stores to comply with recommended safety guidelines by limiting party sizes and ensuring a minimum of six feet between tables. All restaurant employees are required to wear masks and employers “must train employees on the importance of frequent handwashing, use of hand sanitizers and avoiding touching their faces,” according to the Georgia Restaurant Association. Buffets are currently not allowed, and all restaurants are required to use pre-rolled silverware.

Meanwhile, all employees must distribute drinks, condiments, utensils and other items to customers rather than leave these items available at drink fountains and tableware stations. While there are a number of other guidelines, these are the most common precautions that restaurants have put in place as they re-open.

Here is the current status of restaurants in Milledgeville-Baldwin County (bold denotes that the dining rooms have reopened):

• AJ’s Hot Wings & More - takeout only

• Amici - posted an announcement to Facebook on May 7 that the dining room would re-open on May 11

• Applebee’s - dining room now open

• Arby’s - takeout and drive-thru only, according to an employee

• Aubri Lane’s - posted to Facebook on May 11 that they are reopening on May 12, but will continue curbside service

• Barberito’s - The restaurant has not yet re-opened for inside dining and is waiting for instructions from corporate (curbside service and delivery).

• Biba’s - curbside pickup only

• Blackbird Coffee - reopening later this week, according to a May 11 Facebook post from Milledgeville Main Street

• Bojangles - takeout and delivery only

• Bollywood Tacos - curbside service and delivery

• Buffalo Wild Wings - re-opened for dine-in on May 8

• Buffington’s - posted an announcement to Facebook on May 8 that the dining room would re-open on May 13

• Burger King - re-opened for dine-in late last week

• Captain D’s - The inside is only open to place carry-out orders at this time.

• Chick-fil-A - An employee said they are taking it by month to ensure customer’s safety before reopening the dining room (drive-thru and delivery only).

• Chili’s - reopened for dine-in late last week

• China Garden - takeout only

• China Wings IV - Orders can be placed and picked up inside, but the restaurant is not open for dine-in.

• Cookout - According to corporate, no locations have re-opened its dining rooms yet.

• County Buffet - takeout only

• Dairy Queen - drive-thru only

• Domino’s – business as usual

• Doodle’s Cupcake Bakery - reopened

• Dunkin Donuts - drive-thru only

• El Amigo - The dining room has reopened.

• El Tequila Grill - dining room re-opened on April 27

• Ellen’s Diner – open for carryout

Barberito’s employee Stephen Hilton uses a printout to help prepare a third-party delivery order. Delivery services have surged since the onset of the pandemic.

• Firehouse Subs – carryout and delivery only

• Freddy’s - The dining room has reopened.

• Goodie Gallery-takeout only

• Georgia Bob’s - curbside service, according to Facebook

• Great Wall - takeout only

• Hibachi Express - call-in and drive-thru only

• Huddle House - takeout only

• Jen’s Bakery - pickup only, according to Facebook

• Jersey Mike’s - The inside is open to place orders, but not for dine-in. The drive-thru is also open.

• Jimmy John’s - temporarily closed

• KFC - carryout and drive-thru only

• Kai Thai - takeout only

• Krispy Kreme - drive-thru only

• Kuroshima - curbside pickup only

• Lieu’s Peking - takeout only

• Little Caesars – business as usual

• Little Tokyo - takeout only

• Longhorn Steakhouse - The dining room is now open.

• Los Magueyes – The dining room is now open.

• Marco’s Pizza - They are “looking at another week or two weeks” to reopen the dining room, said an employee. Curbside and delivery remain available, however.

• McAlister’s - The dining room has reopened.

• McDonald’s - takeout and delivery

• Metropolis Cafe - curbside only

• Miss Stella’s - takeout only

• Ned Kelly’s - The restaurant posted to Facebook on April 21 that “out of abundance of caution for the well being our of guests and staff, we have made the decision to delay our re-opening.”

• Octagon Cafe - Customers can dine in the mall’s food court, but not in the cafe’s dining area.

• Old Tyme Hot Dogs - temporarily closed

• Ole Choby’s - posted to Facebook on May 8 that they would re-open for dine-in on May 12

Blackbird Coffee, which was the first food and beverage establishment in Baldwin County to close for the pandemic, reopened this week, an encouraging sign for the longterm future of downtown’s economy.

• Original Crockett’s Family Cafeteria - unclear

• Pickle Barrel Cafe - The restaurant is open for curbside and delivery. Bobby Jaworski posted to Pickle Barrel’s Facebook on April 22 that they would not fully reopen because it was not in their employee’s or the general public’s best interest to do so yet.

• Real Deal - takeout only

• Reel Grill - The same post that appeared on Ned Kelly’s Facebook was also posted to Reel Grill’s Facebook on April 21, saying that, “out of abundance of caution for the well being our of guests and staff, we have made the decision to delay our re-opening.”

• Ruby Tuesday - takeout only

• Shark’s - takeout only

• Shane’s Rib Shack - The restaurant is open for dine-in, but “there are only four seats, so it’s first come, first serve,” said an employee. They are still accepting takeout orders.

• Smoothie King - takeout and curbside only

• Stacked - call-ins and curbside pickup only, according to their Facebook page

• Starbucks - takeout and delivery

• Subway - takeout only

• Taco Bell - drive-thru only

• The Brick - Owner Frank Pendergast posted to Facebook on April 22 that they are not yet re-opening the dining room, but they are still taking to-go orders.

• The Local Yolkal Cafe - reopened the dining room on May 6

• Velvet Elvis Grille and Tap - announced via Facebook on April 27 that they are not yet re-opening the dining room, but customers can still order takeout.

• Waffle House - dining room reopened

• Wendy’s - takeout and delivery

• Zaxby’s - drive-thru only