COVID on campuses: GMC, GCSU not exactly being “fully transparent”

Roughly 15 employees around Georgia Military College’s admissions building reportedly have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, although the school is not releasing any figures to the public.

The Baldwin Bulletin sent an inquiry to the school earlier this week and later received an email reply.

“With any COVID-19 related cases, we will continue to maintain the privacy of our employees and students,” wrote Jobie Shields, the school’s public affairs coordinator. Meanwhile, The Baldwin Bulletin emailed a similar inquiry to Georgia College & State University.

The university then replied and sent an attachment for an open records request form. Many colleges and universities are self-reporting. The New York Times recently launched a relatively massive online database. According to the database, 390 COVID-19 cases “have been tied” to the University of Georgia, which is the second most out every university in America that responded. Rounding out the top five was 94 at Georgia Tech, 40 at Georgia Southern, 18 at Georgia State and 11 at North Georgia. Added the New York Times: “This data, which is almost certainly an undercount, shows the risks colleges face as they prepare for a school year in the midst of a pandemic. But because universities vary widely in size, and because some refused to provide information, comparing case totals from campus to campus may not provide a full picture of the relative risk. What is clear is that despite months of planning for a safe return to class, and despite drastic changes to campus life, the virus is already spreading widely at universities.”