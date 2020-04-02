COVID-19 victim laid to rest

Mark and Jan Delong spent more than half of their lives together, married for the last 24 years.

Mark Delong loved music, animals and laughter, according to Jan.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mark was buried, and Jan wasn’t allowed to be there. She’d helped her husband get dressed on the morning of his death. Medical officials considered this “possible exposure,” and thus she was not allowed to attend the service.

It’s this kind of scenario that puts a human face on the current COVID-19 pandemic, and it allows others to realize the tragedy.

Mark Delong became Milledgeville-Baldwin County’s first COVID-19 fatality on Saturday . Doctors believe that congestive heart failure was the primary factor. Not until after his death did the results of the COVID-19 test come back. Mark tested positive.

“(Mark) suffered (from atrial fibrillation) since 2008. He usually bounced back, but this year he was just weak a lot. I’m thinking now this awful virus may have contributed to his death,” wrote Jan in a correspondence with The Baldwin Bulletin.

Jan Delong was not allowed to attend her husband’s funeral due to “possible exposure.” All the while, Jan doesn’t know if she herself currently has the virus. Doctors have not allowed Jan to be tested, even though she “asked them to,” The Baldwin Bulletin learned from its correspondence with Jan.

“They put me on (a 14-day quarantine) and told me to see my general doctor after it’s over,” she wrote.