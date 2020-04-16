COVID-19 and the Cook Building: an overlapping timeline

• March 9: For the first time, social media photos begin surfacing of widespread hoarding at the Milledgeville Walmart. “Why toilet paper?” suddenly becomes a very common question, seemingly out of nowhere.

• March 11: A professional basketball player tests positive for COVID-19, and American sports leagues begin suspending play. For whatever reasons, this becomes a flash point in the United States.

• March 12: Georgia College administrators make the decision to cancel classes and send students back home. Superior Court judges bolt from the courthouse and cancel court. Reality begins to set in for people in the retail and restaurant business, as well as anyone with a stock market portfolio.

• March 14: For the first time in Georgia history, Gov. Brian Kemp issues a “public health emergency” and calls up the National Guard. “This declaration will greatly assist health and emergency management officials across Georgia by deploying all available resources for the mitigation and treatment of COVID-19,” the governor says.

• March 16: The Baldwin County School District conducts its final on-campus school day. An inordinate number of students are absent, however, as many parents keep their children home as a precaution. • March 17: Blackbird Coffee becomes the first downtown business to suspend operations and go home. Most restaurants around town begin switching to the carryout model, although some restaurant dining rooms remain open, business as usual.

• March 18: Middle Georgia’s first confirmed case is reported in Houston County. Also, two deaths are confirmed at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, the first in the state from outside of the Atlanta MSA.

• March 20: The first confirmed case in Baldwin County is announced by DPH. By this time, the person is resting comfortably at home and no longer symptomatic.

• March 21: The second confirmed case in Baldwin County is announced.

• March 22: The county commission and City Council each issue Emergency Declarations. Social gatherings of more than 10 people, including church, are banned, while a curfew between 10 p.m. through 6 a.m. is enacted.

• March 23: Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital garners statewide and national media attention. Doctors and nurses are ordered to work, even if they’ve tested positive. The hospital CEO pleads for more face masks and PPE.

• March 24: Cook Building administrators issue a “dress code” memo after an employee brings in a face mask from home. States the memo: “Staff must not wear articles of clothing, including (PPE) that violate the (Staff Appearance and Dress Requirements Policy).” On that same day, Mark Delong works his last shift as a nurse at the Cook Building, and he tells several co-workers that he doesn’t feel well.

• March 25: The county commission and City Council tighten their respective Emergency Declarations, and all businesses in the city limits are required to close at 9 p.m. Also on this day, the first COVID-19 death in middle Georgia is recorded in Houston County. At this point, there are 27 total confirmed cases in the North Central Health District.

• March 28: Delong, a 52-year-old Milledgeville native with significant heart problems, becomes the first COVID-19 death in Baldwin County. Not until the following day, however, does Delong posthumously test positive for COVID-19.

• March 29: Photos circulate on social media of a large gathering of lakegoers on Goat Island, as well as a large gathering of basketball players at Coopers Park. The reaction is mixed. Some people condemn the gatherings, while others take a “they’re just having fun” and a “live and let live” stance.

• March 30: News of Delong’s passing begins to spread, and the DPH tallies the first “death” in the Baldwin County column. Also on this day, Cook Building administrators release a memo, one that changes their stance on PPE. However, the administrators still do not acknowledge Delong’s death in the memo, and many employees still have way more questions than answers.

• March 31: Testing remains incredibly sparse, and the total number of confirmed cases in Baldwin County sits at three. Statewide, a mere 16,000-something tests have been administered.

• April 1: Mark Delong is buried in a small ceremony. His widow, Jan, is disallowed from attending the funeral, after health officials concluded that she’d helped her husband get dressed on the morning of his death and therefore has “possible exposure.” Also on this day, The Baldwin Bulletin begins corresponding with Cook Building employees for the first time. One employee writes that “everyone is scared,” adding that “we have kids and family and don’t want to expose (them), but (administrators) won’t test none of us…until we show symptoms.” The employee adds that some co-workers are already taking vacation time and sick leave.

• April 2: Gov. Brian Kemp releases the details of his statewide “Shelterin-Place order.” The governor’s mandate now makes the City Council and county commission’s Emergency Declarations null and void. Convenience stores and restaurants are no longer forced to close by 9 p.m. Also, large church gatherings no longer are banned, as long as the “six-foot” rule is used.

• April 3: The number of confirmed cases in Baldwin County rises to 10.

• April 5: The Medical College at Augusta University returns the results of 170-something COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day at the Georgia War Veterans Home. Veterans Home administrators were able to have “everyone in that one building” tested within 24 hours of its first positive case.

• April 6: Cook Building administrators issue a memo to employees. The memo states that “a second CSH employee has tested positive,” as well as “our first positive COVID-19 patient.” Also on this day, administrators lay out its new set of COVID-19 safety measures, including testing “hospital staff who desire testing and are symptomatic.” Still, however, the memo makes no reference to Delong’s death, and they still haven’t acknowledged that something has happened, whether publicly or internally.

• April 7: The Department of Behavioral Health & Development Disabilities, the state agency that oversees the Cook Building, changes its stance and finally begins blanket testing. All staff and clients on the “Orange-1 unit” are tested, as are employees in the Medical Clinic.

• Wednesday, April 8 – For the first time, DBHDD publicly admits that COVID-19 is active inside of the Cook Building. A press release states that “15 staff and one patient…have tested positive…since the beginning of the pandemic.”

• April 11: Bruce Davis, another Cook Building employee, becomes Baldwin County’s second COVID-19 fatality. Davis, 57, was heavily involved in the church and recently had become an ordained bishop. Later in the day, the DBHDD issues an updated press release, this timing stating that “12 patients and 24 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.” Also, for the very first time, DBHDD publicly acknowledges the deaths of Delong and Davis.