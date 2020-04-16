Cook Building gets governor’s attention

Nowadays, during this pandemic, if the governor writes a letter about your town, it’s generally bad news.

Such was the case on Saturday, as Gov. Brian Kemp’s office released a letter on the situation at the Cook Building.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the loss of a second dedicated public servant from Central State Hospital in Milledgeville to the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote the governor. “(My wife) Marty and I are lifting up their families, friends, and community in our thoughts and prayers.”

Kemp referenced “Central State Hospital” as opposed to “the Cook Building,” although the two are interchangeable and one-in-the-same. The Cook Building is the last remaining vestige of Central State, and technically it’s in name only. The Cook Building is located away from Central State’s main campus and further out on the Toomsboro Highway. Also, the Cook Building is a maximum-security facility, traditionally not the types of clients that were served by Central State.

Bruce Davis, 57, became Milledgeville-Baldwin County’s second COVID-19 casualty, passing away early Sunday. A mere three weeks earlier, Davis became an ordained bishop during a celebration at his church – Exalted Word Ministries.

Davis, a shift leader at the Cook Building, worked on the same “Orange 1” unit at the facility as Mark Delong, who was Milledgeville-Baldwin County’s first COVID-19 death. Davis was on a ventilator for several days prior to his passing, while Delong’s death was relatively more sudden. Both deaths were listed as “UNDERLYING CONDITIONS” on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website.

Widespread testing of Cook Building employees began on Tuesday, April 6, which was five days before Davis’ death. The “Orange 1” unit was the first to be tested. Prior to that, testing was sparse and limited only “to those who show symptoms. During the first few rounds of testing, a total of 12 clients and 24 employees tested positive, according to a press release.

All Cook Building employees are required to undergo a forehead thermometer scan prior to entering the building. The accuracy of the thermometers, has been called into question. One anonymous source told The Baldwin Bulletin that their temperature “was 91.7 one day,” while another told The Baldwin Bulletin that their temperature was 93 earlier this week.