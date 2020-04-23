Confirmed cases, death total climbing

Longterm facilities were the driver of Milledgeville’s economy for years and years, and these jobs allowed countless locals to buy houses, raise families and retire.

Now, those same sorts of facilities are driving Milledgeville’s COVID-19 pandemic.

Truth be told, Milledgeville-Baldwin County’s COVID-19 statistics would be a fraction of what they are now, if not for the longterm facilities on the south side of town. The people in these facilities, both clients and employees, co-habitate in close quarters and create ideal scenarios for viruses to spread. More often than not, it’s through no fault of their own.

The Bostick Nursing Center, a newer private facility on the Central State Hospital campus, is the latest longterm facility to experience an outbreak. As of press time earlier this week, a total of 34 inmates and 11 employees had tested positive. A COVID-19 death also was recorded at Bostick last week, although the entry was not placed in the “BALDWIN” column on the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website.

Bostick essentially is a nursing home for older state prisoners deemed non-ambulatory and/or not a threat to the public. The facility houses 205 inmates and employs 180 people, at last count.

At the Georgia War Veterans Home, less than a mile away, a 93-year-old-man became the facility’s first COVID-19 fatality early last week. Like the Bostick fatality, that death also was not entered into the “BALDWIN” column in the DPH’s database. That veteran had lived in Baldwin County for a long time, and why his death was not recorded by DPH is not immediately known, according to Russell Feagin, a GWVH administrator. Feagin added that the 93-year-old man “had some pretty severe health problems” prior to passing away.

All totaled, the Veterans Home showed three confirmed cases among employees and four among staff since the onset of the pandemic, as of press time earlier this week.

Baldwin State Prison, meanwhile, was listed with 10 confirmed cases among inmates and one among employees, according to Department of Corrections website. Despite dire warnings from some social justice advocates during the onset of the pandemic, only five state prisoners in Georgia have died from the virus out of a population of roughly 50,000. Then, there’s the Cook Building, which produced the first two COVID-19 deaths in Milledgeville-Baldwin County. A new round of blanket testing got underway on Monday and continued on Tuesday. Inevitably, the Cook Building’s COVID-19 numbers will rise once again after these results are returned. As of press time earlier this week, 30 employees and 17 clients had tested positive.

Despite the deaths at Bostick and the Veterans Home, Baldwin County’s COVID-19 stood at four, as of earlier this week. Here is a description, according to DPH:

• a 53-year-old male with underlying conditions

• a 66-year-old male with underlying conditions

• a 56-year-old female with underlying conditions

• a 57-year-old male with underlying conditions