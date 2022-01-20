BREAKING: Drive-by shooting leaves one wounded

On Jan. 18 a Milledgeville resident was wounded in a drive-by shooting at 1145 West Montgomery Street.

Officer Nick Reonas responded to the area at approximately 11:40 p.m. to investigate shots fired. Upon arrival, he found a male resident, identified by the incident report as Marcus Middlebrooks, suffering from a gunshot wound to the right foot.

The shell casings were fired from a 9mm pistol.

The victim was treated on scene by first responders with Milledgeville Fire Rescue and personnel with Grady Emergency Medical Services. For further treatment, he was transported to Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin hospital in Milledgeville where he was treated.

The case is currently still under investigation.

Check next week's print edition for more details.