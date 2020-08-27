BHS scales back fall sports; GMC on script

Baldwin High announced on Monday that it is cancelling all non-region games this fall for football, volleyball and softball. Only the school’s cross country team will continue with its current schedule.

This means that the BHS football team now won’t play its first game until Oct. 2, when it travels to Macon to take on Rutland in the season opener. That will be followed by the home opener on Oct. 9 against West Laurens. All totaled, the Braves will play a six-game regular season schedule, followed by the state playoffs.

Head Coach Jesse Hicks, who’s been an outspoken critic of playing any football this fall, commended the School Board for making the decision.

“I’m not gonna say that I’m happy with the decision, because I still don’t think that we should be playing at all,” Hick said. “But, this makes much more sense, and we’ll be better able to navigate this setup.”

The BHS football team has yet to record any positive COVID-19 cases, according to Hicks. On a personal note, Hicks said that his wife, Ebon, and two children are routinely checking on him. Hicks sleeps with a CPAP machine and underwent a heart scare several years ago.

“Of course, they worry about me. My kids will say, “daddy, how are you feeling?’ My wife and I work in the same school, so she keeps a close check on me,” Hicks said. “But, as a family, we are faithful, not fearful.”

For the record, Hicks said that his last two physicals “have gone great,” adding that his blood pressure is “very very good.”

Over at Georgia Military College prep, meanwhile, the Bulldogs football team currently is making preparations for its season opener on the road against Creekside Christian in McDonough on Sept. 4.

Other sports are underway, according to Jobie Shields, the school’s communications director. Fields added that the Lady Dawgs’ softball team already has played four softball games, while the cross country teams are gearing up for their first meet.

In terms of the community college, all GMC fall sports have been postponed until the spring, with the lone exception of the cross country program.